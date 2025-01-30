5 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes From February 3 - 9

During the week of February 3 - 9, 2025, five zodiac signs will have great horoscopes with ample positive experiences throughout the week.

We begin the week with two important astrology transits on February 4 — Venus enters Aries and Jupiter retrograde in Gemini comes to an end. Jupiter direct will improve luck for all air signs (and good fortune for all zodiac signs until its next retrograde in November).

Advertisement

We also have the Moon transiting from Aries to Cancer this week turning your focus toward your personal processes and your relationship with yourself. Maintain a journal of thoughts and regular gratitude exercises to help you become more mindful and make good decisions aligned with self-care and self-love.

Five zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes for February 3 - 9, 2025:

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn this week: Aquarius

Best day of the week for Capricorn: February 6

Capricorn, this week's horoscope is about recognizing your true worth and developing that inner core of steel and strength. You may have an excellent opportunity to come straight to your doorstep Monday through Wednesday, so don't sabotage yourself with insecurities. You can learn, grow, and thrive if you believe in yourself.

Mid-week, be relationship-focused, especially if you have important life events like a wedding, a baby shower, or an engagement ceremony over the weekend. Be more mindful, and you will unlock hidden layers of the experiences and enrich your memories in the process.

Advertisement

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aquarius this week: Capricorn

Advertisement

Best day of the week for Aquarius: February 7

Aquarius, try your best to accomplish your goals and trust your inner core. Your processes may not appeal to everyone or look familiar or understandable but lean into what works best for you. Peer pressure will only hold you back and slow down progress. So trust yourself to earn respect and admiration.

You are encouraged to be more relaxed in the second half of the week. It will allow you to thrive and not burn out. When possible, spend quality time with friends, family, and loved ones. Take your pets to a pet park or a pet center may be a great way to relax your mind and generate creative ideas.

Advertisement

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus this week: Aries

Best day of the week for Taurus: February 8

Taurus, exercise self-compassion when taking baby steps and working toward your goals. Mistakes are normal, but doubling down on the mistakes to save your pride will block you from learning a lesson. Take advantage of the opportunities available to you, even if you need to ask for help. Be confident that what you need will be there for you. Your relationships shine bright all week.

Advertisement

Listen more to the best of your abilities while communicating with others to the best of your abilities. Listening is a skill that develops with practice. Be patient and have faith in yourself.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo this week: Taurus

Best day of the week for Virgo: February 7

Virgo, know your heart's desires and follow through on your intuitively driven paths. Intuition will help you unlock your inner genius and truly feel excited about life and everything life offers. Be sure to journal your experiences to retain the memories; you'll want to review them later. Practice mindfulness and make rest a priority; the rest will fall into place exactly in divine timing.

5. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo this week: Virgo

Best day of the week for Leo: February 9

Leo, this week's horoscope encourages you to be more creative in the mundane arenas of your life, like doing chores, cooking food, picking up groceries, and so on. This will unlock side quests and introduce you to intriguing people.

Advertisement

Now's the time to listen closely to what's happening around you and make solid decisions for your future well-being. You have a window of opportunity to improve the quality of your life. Seize it and carpe diem!

Your decisions matter, so be mindful and listen more than you speak especially during challenging situations. Deep insights await so don't be afraid to ask hard questions and pursue knowledge.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.