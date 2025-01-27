Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 28, 2025 — The Moon Aligns With Pluto

The daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on January 28 reveals how power comes to us through the Moon and Pluto. The Moon in Aquarius aligns with transformative Pluto in the same sign, marking a potent moment to explore your path to personal liberation.

This celestial conjunction invites you to step beyond the familiar, confront emotions, and navigate undercurrents that may have kept you tethered to old habits, fears, or societal expectations.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, January 28, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Your friendships can take on a more exciting spin when you embrace the unexpected and allow room for new experiences to shape your connections. Rather than falling into predictable patterns or routines, infuse your bonds with surprise and adventure.

Organize impromptu outings, introduce new activities, or explore unfamiliar topics together. These moments help you break free from any stagnation and remind you of the unique dynamics that make each friendship special.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

If you feel like your needs and desires have been a little too overlooked lately, ask yourself what Venus, the muse of pleasure and beauty, does. But first, you have to look within yourself and think about what you think is missing or where you feel more drained than usual.

Once you know this, you can communicate what you want more effectively, so your messy emotions don’t get the message lost in translation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

What you invest your time and money into is deeply felt. No longer can you make decisions on a whim because you just feel like it at the moment, simply because it’s draining you more than expanding you.

Set aside time so you can ask yourself how much this commitment will cost you in a different currency. The type of resource I'm talking about is your freedom and creative agency.

Weigh the pros and cons more slowly over the next few weeks so it won’t feel like a chore when it's time to get to your desk.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Raise your prices, ask for that promotion, and state what romance looks like for you. Do you feel like you’ve been putting your needs on the back burner to please everyone else? Try not to feel like you’re burdening people with your requests; a change of attitude is needed.

Write a script where you confidently assert your worth and explain your needs. What feels like it's emerging for you emotionally?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You’re in the spotlight, so don’t shy away when people want to show you admiration. What do you want to showcase now that you’ve taken up more light? Your leadership, your ideas, your creative self-expression?

This is your moment, and you’ll probably feel a lot more confident taking up space than you usually would.

Think about the messages you received growing up about taking up space. Were you encouraged to be assertive and visible, or were you taught to be more reserved and accommodating?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

It’s more than okay to have an unconventional work setup — one that doesn’t fit neatly into traditional molds but supports your unique rhythm, creativity, and needs.

Whether it’s working from your favorite café, setting up a desk in your garden, or blending your workspace with cozy, personal touches, your environment should reflect what helps you thrive.

How you structure your workday doesn’t have to follow anyone else’s blueprint; it only needs to align with your energy and goals.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Now that the Moon and Pluto are in your zone of creative expansion, it’s a powerful day to delve deeper into the essence of your creative expression and refine the message behind your work.

This transit invites you to explore the emotional and transformative layers of what you’re creating, uncovering the deeper truths that want to be shared through your art.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

What do you truly value about your work? How does it help you cultivate more of your gifts? This is where you can see what new skills you want to develop that could support your long-term vision.

Perhaps you’ll think about a new course to enroll in that can help refine your natural talents. Either way, this isn't the time of being a wallflower; show your colleagues how your contribution is priceless - the rewards could multiply tenfold.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You might just meet some people who come from totally different backgrounds but leave a lasting, enlightening impression.

Be open to the people you come across as they can show you new ways of looking at life, which could help you see the opportunities surrounding you.

Often, we think that we have to travel far and wide for a chance at ‘success’, and today could show you a change of perspective and open a new world.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Check how your values shape your life—are they giving you more freedom or adding more burdens?

Values are meant to guide you toward what feels aligned and meaningful, but when they become rigid or outdated, they can weigh you down instead of freeing you.

Are your choices expanding your sense of possibility, or are they tethering you to expectations that no longer serve you?

Take a moment to reflect on whether your beliefs are truly yours or inherited from others — family, society, or past versions of yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You’re feeling a little more than just rebellious; it’s a stirring deep within, an undeniable urge to break free from the confines of what’s expected of you.

It’s not about rebellion for its own sake or the thrill of defiance but a call to reclaim parts of yourself that have been buried beneath conformity, silence, or fear.

This energy isn’t reckless — it’s purposeful, fueled by a desire to step into your truth, no matter how disruptive or inconvenient it might appear to others.

It’s the kind of rebellion that whispers, “There’s more to life than this,” and dares you to pursue it, even if it means rewriting the rules entirely.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Using your subconscious to fuel your art-making is about diving beneath the surface of conscious thought and allowing the hidden layers of your mind to emerge in your creative process.

The subconscious is a rich tapestry of dreams, memories, symbols, and emotions that often defy logic but hold profound truth.

You can access it by embracing practices that quiet the analytical mind, such as meditation, free writing, or stream-of-consciousness sketching, where your hand moves faster than your thoughts.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.