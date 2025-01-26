Weekly Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign From January 27 - February 2, 2025

The vibes are immaculate in the weekly love horoscope for January 27 to February 2, 2025, with Venus in Pisces and Mars retrograde in Cancer as the dominant forces impacting our love lives at the moment. Bring fun into the mix whenever you engage with your partner or go on a date. Just try not to overdo or rush into anything — you will appreciate taking more time and slowing things down later.

We have a beautiful New Moon in Aquarius on January 29, so if you have any romantic goals, this is the perfect time to manifest the love you're looking for! Just remember that Pluto is in Aquarius right now, so it's important to be completely honest about your romantic motivations and true needs. You don't have to share your thoughts, with others but you should be aware of them yourself.

Each zodiac signs weekly love horoscope for January 27 - February 2, 2025:

Aries

Best day for love for Aries this week: January 27

Aries, try something different and change up the routine in your love life. For example, if you tend to chat with your partner every night, try being more communicative earlier in the day.

If you feel burned out, consider prioritizing the quality of your time together over quantity. If you need support, ask for it.

The change of pace or scene will add some serious spark back into your love life.

Taurus

Best day for love for Taurus this week: February 2

Taurus, do you admire the romantic relationships your friends have? That same kind of love isn't off the table for you (so long as you remember to actually leave the house and put yourself out there!).

Whether you're single or in a relationship, it's always wise to take stock of how you feel about love. Use the time around the New Moon in Aquarius this week to wipe the slate clean and manifest exactly what you want in a relationship.

Gemini

Best day for love for Gemini this week: February 1

Gemini, it's crucial to trust your eyes more than your heart this week, especially if you have been feeling lovesick for a while and have a history of dating similar types of people who end up breaking your heart.

Consider the values most important to you and make sure whoever you're spending your time with aligns with them. You deserve someone who is willing and able to go above and beyond for you.

Cancer

Best day for love for Cancer this week: February 1

Cancer, try something new and sporty with your partner or date!

Stepping out of the comfort zone doesn't have to be scary or distasteful. Sometimes it can be just the thing you need to take everything to the next level and discover new facets of and layers to your romance.

Leo

Best day for love for Leo this week: February 2

Leo, your spiritual beliefs play a big role in your love life this week. Be open about what you believe to create even deeper intimacy with your partner.

This is a great week to deepen your commitment, no matter which stage of your relationship you're in. This week, define the relationship, swap promise rings, or reread your vows.

Whatever you choose to do this week, make sure you stay true to yourself and prioritize finding deeper meaning in love to make the whole experience extremely transcendental.

Virgo

Best day for love for Virgo this week: January 29

Virgo, your love horoscope this week encourages you to know what you want and go after it with everything you've got. You won't know if your feelings are reciprocated until you express them.

The same is true for those already in a relationship. It's easy to assume someone knows how you're feeling, especially if you've been together for a while. Open yourself up to your partner so you can feel more attuned to each other and understand each other's hidden layers.

It's all about the right intentions here.

Libra

Best day for love for Libra this week: January 31

Libra, whether you're single or in a relationship, prioritize socializing with the aim of making new connections, having great conversations, and opening the doors to new opportunities. Love shall blossom or deepen if you take this path.

This week's energy is favorable for building that power couple relationship you dream of. Keep the vibes high and you will be set.

Scorpio

Best day for love for Scorpio this week: January 31

Scorpio, while romantic love is an important aspect of life, there's nothing quite like the unconditional love from family. How someone treats their family can also give you a good idea of their character.

Have you introduced your partner to your family yet? If not, this week may be a great time as the New Moon in Aquarius is energizing your fourth house of home.

Let your platonic connections and romantic relationship meet and mingle this week. You will be pleasantly surprised and then some!

Sagittarius

Best day for love for Sagittarius this week: February 2

Sagittarius, as a zodiac sign known for catching flights and not feelings, you may be surprised by how integral love has become to your life recently. Embrace it!

If you are single, now's a great time to meet new people who love chatting about unconventional topics with you. Intelligence and adventure are the keys to your heart — keep an open mind.

Capricorn

Best day for love for Capricorn this week: February 1

Capricorn, the Aquarius New Moon on January 29 is offering your relationship a fresh start, which is much-needed after dealing with the chaos of Mars retrograde in Cancer shining a light on unresolved conflict in your relationship.

You now have the clarity of mind to work things out and are willing to move forward. Something beautiful is on the horizon!

Aquarius

Best day for love for Aquarius this week: January 30

Aquarius, you value your intelligence, so it's not surprising that you prioritize intelligence in a romantic partner too. You have big ideas and you want to be able to share them with the person you love most!

Try to journal more this week to give yourself creative space and an outlet. You can also attend intellectual events and experiences with your partner as a way to open new conversations between you.

If you are single, a book club may be where the first blushes of love emerge.

Pisces

Best day for love for Pisces this week: January 28

Pisces, trust yourself and your internal processes. They may sound and look strange to others, but as long as you stick to your path, the results will be outstanding.

A visit to artsy spaces with your partner or on a first date may be just what you need to understand each other better and gauge how you perceive life.

If you feel up to it, pick out a constellation in the sky and make it your own.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.