The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 26 — Moon Squares Neptune

What will your zodiac sign's daily horoscope reveal for you on January 26, 2025? Today, the Moon in Sagittarius is square Neptune in Pisces.

Be fearless when pursuing a dream, and recognize when that hopeful optimism will lead to real opportunities and when it’s veering into illusion.

The daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Sunday, January 26, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

No compromise of your dreams is required, but understanding your limits is crucial for sustainable success.

Ambition can be a powerful motivator, yet pushing yourself too hard without recognizing when to pause can lead to exhaustion and setbacks.

By honoring your boundaries and pacing your efforts, you create space for steady, meaningful growth. This way, you can achieve unprecedented progress without sacrificing your well-being or diluting your vision.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It’s not about rushing in all at once but rather about building meaningful connections and gradually earning your place in these spaces.

Whether it's a creative circle, a professional network, or a spiritual community, each step you take in the right direction solidifies your presence and contributes to your growth.

Trust that by taking small, consistent actions, you will begin to weave yourself into the fabric of these environments.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

To take your career to the next level, consider who can bring complementary skills, resources, or perspectives that enhance your vision.

Think about individuals who align with your values and challenge you to grow — mentors, strategic partners, or collaborators who can help you expand in new directions.

Identify the collaborations actively pushing your progress forward, offering fresh ideas or practical support, and nurturing them.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

After reflecting, healing, and deepening your understanding of yourself, you may feel ready to take your insights and newfound clarity into action.

This is the moment to reconnect with your external environment — professional life, creative endeavors, or relationships — and apply what you’ve learned. Your inner work has prepared you for this next step.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Strengthen your foundation at home while expanding your horizons through enriching extracurricular experiences.

While it's important to nurture the foundation you've built in your personal space, stepping outside your comfort zone and engaging in activities or communities that ignite your passions can offer new perspectives and refresh your energy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Only through immersion into life, fully engaging with the world around you and following the pull of what your heart calls 'inspiration' — can you truly expand your understanding and gain valuable insights.

Inspiration isn’t just an abstract feeling; it’s a signal, a guide that leads you to new experiences, people, and ideas.

By embracing these moments and allowing yourself to dive deeply into them, you gather more data, emotionally, intellectually, and creatively, that fuels your growth.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

If you receive an invitation to start something new, to take the lead on a risky project, don’t hesitate — go for it.

The potential rewards could extend far beyond financial gains, reaching into personal growth, connections, and a broader sense of fulfillment. Embracing new ventures often leads to unexpected opportunities that enrich your life in ways you hadn't anticipated.

By stepping into the role of originator, you're not just investing in a project; you're expanding your definition of abundance.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This isn’t about chasing pleasure for pleasure’s sake. It’s about submission—an intentional yielding to the depth of your desires, allowing them to guide you to the truth of who you are.

This kind of submission is not about weakness but about strength, surrendering to the power within you rather than resisting or suppressing it.

It’s about letting go of the superficial gratification of fleeting indulgences and stepping into the vulnerability of being led by something greater: your soul’s longing, your body’s wisdom, and the whispers of your intuition.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You’ve moved past the need for anyone else’s approval, and the time has come for you to step into your own power and take the lead.

No longer waiting for validation or permission, you are now fully aligned with your vision and ready to chart your course.

Trust in your abilities, make decisions with confidence, and lead with clarity. This is your moment to shape your path and embrace the responsibility of driving your ambitions forward. The world is waiting, so lock in.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Pay attention to the subtle shifts beneath the surface — what’s falling through the cracks, emerging from the unconscious, and where you might need extra support.

These signals can offer invaluable insight into areas requiring attention or care. At the same time, acknowledge the positive changes that are quietly unfolding, even if they aren’t immediately obvious.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The world needs your unique voice now more than ever, so stop compartmentalizing your creativity's strange and wonderful aspects.

Instead, fully embrace and express all that you are — your quirks, originality, and the creative power that runs through your veins.

By owning your creative essence without hesitation or self-doubt, you allow your gifts to flourish and inspire others to do the same. Let go of any reservations and share your voice.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

After months of ambivalence, second-guessing your career choices, and doubting your abilities, it's time to step forward.

Trust that you have everything it takes and believe in your readiness. The hesitation stops here.

As soon as you commit to believing in your potential, you'll find the confidence and strength to take decisive action. You've been preparing for this for months and are now ready.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.