Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 23, 2025 — The Moon Aligns With Venus

On January 23, 2025, the Moon will be in Scorpio, bringing intense energy to each zodiac sign's love horoscope. Venus in Pisces helps you feel positive and hopeful about love. The energy of the Moon and Venus amplifies romantic feelings through self-love and healing, which allows you to create a deeper connection within your relationship.

This energy can also initiate a positive shift in your dating life as you will be open to new offers and take a chance on love. Focus on investing your energy into a new or existing relationship so that you can have the deep and meaningful connection you dream of. You can transform your love life by listening to your feelings and remaining open.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for January 23, 2025:

Aries

Embrace themes of transformation, sweet Aries. You can get stuck thinking you know what is best, especially in terms of the person you should be with. However, this doesn’t mean you will find the connection or fulfillment you seek.

Let yourself be open to finding love in unfamiliar places and with people you may not have previously considered. Knowing what you want is important, but you must embrace the unknown to attract what you genuinely need.

Taurus

Be honest about your feelings, dear Taurus. There have been lingering questions surrounding your romantic life recently. But that is about to all come to an end.

You have developed strong feelings for someone that you considered just a friend. However, you haven’t yet let yourself embrace this.

Be honest about how you feel instead of worrying you’ll ruin the friendship. You may have to take a risk and be the one to open up first, but you will be pleasantly relieved to hear the feelings are mutual.

The best relationships often begin as friendships, so try to give this connection a chance.

Gemini

You don’t always need to do more, Gemini. When it comes to love, you must be aware of a balance of effort and ease.

While you must be clear with your intentions and demonstrate effort into the relationship, it doesn’t mean you must continually work at this connection.

Try to create some space for your partner to step up and consider focusing on loving yourself deeply during this time. Recognizing that you must create the space for reciprocity can make all the difference.

Cancer

Be excited for the future, dear Cancer. It may feel scary to release the fear that you’ve been holding, but it’s safe to be excited about your future.

You deserve a brilliant new love affair that finally gives you what you’ve always needed from love. By allowing yourself excitement, you will naturally be prone to stepping out of your comfort zone.

You don’t have to make dating your full-time job, though; live your life however you feel called to, and be open to finding love in unexpected places.

Leo

The best kind of love will change you and your life, Leo. This is different than a partner setting out to change you. When you allow love into your life, you should be changed by it as you are encouraged to become your best self.

Allow yourself to be open to the changes occurring in your relationship and life around this time. Whether that means breaking through your walls to create an intimate connection or considering moving in, you are right where you should be. You’ve been dreaming of this, so actively participate in your fate.

Virgo

You don’t have to be anyone other than yourself, sweet Virgo. The energy of the Scorpio Moon and Venus in Pisces encourages you to be forthcoming. This may also include thoughts you’ve kept within because you’ve feared how your partner would take it.

You don’t have to be perfect to receive love, but only yourself. When you can embody this feeling, you can use the beneficial energy today. Focus on the healing conversations you can have with your inner self and your partner so that you can truly share all you’ve been feeling.

Libra

Just because someone says they love you doesn’t mean you must accept it, Libra.

You have always wanted a great love story, but you also have shifted in what you truly need from a relationship. You don’t have to accept the love you are being given if it’s not what you need.

You may want to focus on the love you are giving yourself and healthy boundaries to help support manifesting what you genuinely want.

Be very mindful of any decisions you make today, as you may have someone manipulative around you. Loving yourself also means creating boundaries to honor the love you need from another.

Scorpio

Let yourself dream, dearest Scorpio. Don’t be afraid of your inner desires or the new dreams that have begun to take root in your heart.

Everything on your mind recently is connected to your destiny if you can’t figure out how to make it real. You are meant for an incredible relationship and marriage.

To attract it, you need to stop talking yourself out of what you want. Nothing is impossible except what you tell yourself. Be open and trusting, and allow yourself to shift your belief system. You have the power to attract anything you dream of – but only if you allow yourself to believe.

Sagittarius

Healing is an essential part of love, sweet Sagittarius. You may be a bit tired of self-reflection at this time, or there seemingly always being another layer to your healing.

There is a difference between healing from karmic situations and healing from finally receiving the love you’ve always wanted.

Open your heart and let yourself be challenged by how positive and loving this connection is in your life. You may need to make space in your life for this relationship, though, or at least be willing to choose this person consciously.

Understandably, you want everyone to get along, but you may need to separate yourself from certain family members to give this relationship a chance.

Capricorn

Gratitude makes everything better, Capricorn. You may have a gratitude attack today and find yourself feeling quite emotional. You’ve been through so much.

At one point, you doubted your ability to have what you’re currently enjoying; yet despite that, you have found yourself living what you’ve always wished for.

This impacts your romantic relationship, but it goes further than that, as you are truly in a phase of feeling grateful for all the love and support surrounding you.

Use this to express your gratitude to your partner and those in your life who you care about. It may seem foreign to you initially, but gratitude will only bring in to be grateful for.

Aquarius

Worthiness is a feeling, beautiful Aquarius. A great deal has been coming up recently around self-worth for you.

Although this has been a theme you have been focusing on for some time, this current wave is to prepare you for an upgrade.

You must not just know you are worthy of love, connection, and peace but feel it within your soul. Try to focus on self-affirmations today and love yourself fully.

Let go of any wounding that makes you doubt your future, and try to make every move, knowing that you deserve nothing but the best.

Pisces

You want a love that time can’t touch, dear Pisces. You are a romantic at heart, so it’s no surprise that you crave a love affair that is timeless and soul-connected.

To achieve it, you need to start listening to your intuition. The love you dream of won’t be found where you are but will be stumbled upon during your travels.

Allow yourself to take in the divine signs currently around you and book that trip you’ve been guided to take. While you may not be interested in a long-distance relationship, you must trust the process.

If you want the love of your dreams, then you must be willing to listen to where your intuition is guiding you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.