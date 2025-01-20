5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On January 21, 2025

On Tuesday, January 21, 2025, five zodiac signs will have powerful horoscopes during Moon square Pluto. Capricorn, Aquarius, Cancer, Leo, and Sagittarius will need to address hidden wounds and old patterns that may hinder progress.

It's the equivalent of walking through fire to emerge stronger than steel. So don't shy away from shadow work or the call of soul healing. It can feel uncomfortable, but that discomfort will lead to comfort and golden outcomes.

Advertisement

Of course, with the Moon in the cusp between Libra and Scorpio, you may oscillate between doing the courageous thing and then getting stuck in decision paralysis. Try to ground yourself through simple breathing whenever that happens. It will make the positive manifestations of Moon square Pluto in Aquarius more obvious. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on Tuesday.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on January 21, 2025:

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Capricorn: Aquarius

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 12 p.m.

Capricorn, your horoscope on Tuesday is all about being sweet and gentle with yourself and steering away from drama. With Pluto in Aquarius and Saturn in Pisces in your corner, you can soar high and accomplish a lot (wherever you choose to focus) if you do this.

You are also encouraged to be more mindful of the sounds, scents, sights, impressions, and other sensory inputs you receive throughout the day, at least intermittently. This will help you gain deeper insights.

Advertisement

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aquarius: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Aquarius: 8 p.m.

Aquarius, your horoscope on Tuesday is all about recognizing the superpower within your soul and knowing that you can accomplish whatever you set your sights on. Since it's Aquarius Season, you will succeed if you remain internally positive, optimistic, and determined.

Advertisement

Now's also a great time to read more about being an air sign in astrology. Go deep and explore what the occult studies say. You may discover untapped potential waiting in your psyche.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Pisces

Best time of the day for Cancer: 9 p.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Tuesday is all about food and nutrition and how it affects your energetic and physical bodies. With Sun in Aquarius lighting the way for you, you may need to adjust your diet and eliminate some bad habits or sugar addiction. It can feel uncomfortable at first, but each day you stick to the plan, your body will feel stronger and more supple, and you will cheer the results.

You are also encouraged to look at life from a glass-half-full perspective on this day. It will help you find solutions more effectively and bring good cheer.

Advertisement

4. Leo

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Taurus

Best time of the day for Leo: 2 p.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Tuesday is all about learning more and growing through all avenues, both conventional and unconventional. So, be more creative and think out of the box. With Neptune and Venus in Pisces in your corner, the effort will put you out of your comfort zone in the best ways.

Advertisement

You are also in for a surprise on this day, maybe from romantic spheres or even study buddies or friends. An impromptu party or outing may be just the thing, too!

5. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Sagittarius: Virgo

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 7 p.m.

Sagittarius, your horoscope on Tuesday is all about recognizing the hidden talents in your soul and thinking out of the box to create something phenomenal and beautiful. Mercury in Capricorn and Mars retrograde in Cancer are in your corner, but their influence can be more like a friendly teacher who will cheer you on to success even when you doubt yourself.

Try to learn at least one thing on this day that interests you, even if there's no application or it feels like trivia. You will discover why it was important in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.