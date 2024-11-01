They say that everyone has a secret talent they hide from the world, and what you see first in this image reveals just what your hidden talent is.

It's no joke. Research shows that while stressful conditions can be harmful to some mental abilities, "harsh environments may develop intact, or even enhanced, social and cognitive abilities for solving problems in high‐adversity contexts (i.e. ‘hidden talents’)."

Advertisement

When I was a little kid, I took such pride in getting my baby brother to stop crying. I would make funny faces, soothing noises, or even just talk to him about absolutely nothing — and it always worked. Sometimes, though, my usual tactics wouldn't work, and I'd run to my mom for help. Without fail, she could silence my brother in a second, and it wasn't a gift that was reserved exclusively for her children, either. If there is a baby crying, she has no issue scooping up said weeping infant and soothing them.

I once asked her where it came from, this strange gift, and she just shrugged, the way so many of us do about the hidden talents we have.

Advertisement

If you already know what your secret talent is, more power to you! If you don't, then you are absolutely in the right place.

The image you see first in this visual test reveals your secret talent.

Look at the optical illusion in the image below and pay close attention to the first thing you see. When you've done that, scroll down to find out what secret talent you've been hiding.

Advertisement

1. If you saw the iceberg first

If you saw the iceberg first, your secret talent is that you are really good at doing magic. This is either something you already knew or something that's made you so skeptical that you're looking at your screen with a seriously confused face right now (and I can't blame you). But it's the truth. From pulling coins out ears to making magic rabbits disappear to card tricks, when it comes to sleight of hand you've just got a natural gift.

This doesn't mean you have to become a magician or anything, but it might mean that it could be worth your while to watch a couple of YouTube videos. Since this stuff comes easily to you, it's all the more reason for you to show off at your next cocktail party, or, you know, an 8-year-old's birthday.

2. If you saw the ice cream first

If you saw the ice cream first, get excited, because you are a natural performer. If you're already strutting your stuff on the stage, keep it up. You've got the "it" factor, and it shows whenever the spotlight falls upon you. If you aren't a performer or you get terrible stage fright or jitters, don't worry — not all performances have to be done before a massive crowd. You've got other ways to show off your gifts.

Advertisement

Being a performer can be just telling an engaging story to a friend, or making someone at work laugh with a silly impression. Just because you have the gifts to be the star of every show, that doesn't mean you have to be. Still, there are plenty of other ways of using what comes naturally to you, so don't hide that light under a bushel.

3. If you saw the whales first

If you saw the whales first, your secret talent is that you are naturally athletic. You have great reflexes and, like most sports junkies, you live for the rush of serotonin that comes when you get your heart rate up for an extended amount of time.

If you aren't on some sort of intramural team, you should join one. It would be a great way to use your natural knack at athletics. If team sports aren't your thing, look into spicing up (or heck, even starting) your workout routine. Lucky you, a gift that also happens to be good for you.

Advertisement

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a freelance writer and the former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek with a passion for lifestyle, geek news, and true crime.