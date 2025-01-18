Each Zodiac Sign's Daily Tarot Card Horoscope For January 19, 2025

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for January 19, 2025. The Sun leaves Capricorn to enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius, while the Moon is in fair-minded Libra. We have a beautiful balance between our mind, body, and spirit connection, but with Pluto in Aquarius, we may also feel some sort of existential crisis. We are ready and willing to focus more on the emotions of love, ranging from friendship to romance.

Today's collective card for each zodiac sign is the Queen of Swords, reversed warns us not to become hyper-critical during transition periods. Instead, when you feel critical, apply forgiveness and grace. Now, let's see what each zodiac sign's tarot card reveals for the day!

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, January 19, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Does life feel like a juggling act, Aries? Reclaim your time by doing things that are prioritized and in line with your future.

Do you have a few things scheduled that don't make sense? Consider postponing what hinders progress and focus on what does.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Be assertive, Taurus. Being forthright doesn't have to mean you are overly aggressive. Take a stance. Stand up for what you believe in and assume your power stance.

You may find that giving someone a little bit of grace isn't working right now. So, be the one who puts limits and sets guardrails until things have come back into balance.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Time flies when you're having fun. Today, you may be as busy as a bee, Gemini. Do lots of mini-check-ins to ensure you're on schedule.

Reviewing and doing status updates can help you to remain ahead of schedule and perhaps finish timely projects earlier.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

Do you recognize when a person is stuck in the past? You may enjoy reminiscing about childhood or time with someone you once loved, but try not to glorify things that are no longer in the future.

Reflect and learn. Appreciate and enjoy, but keep your focus on now. Tomorrow can be brighter than yesterday's if you work hard on making things the best they can be now.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

You can make it through any hardship with the love and support of your friends. Today may throw an unexpected curveball your way.

How do you decide to handle things? Talk with your life partners. Get encourage and advice where and when you need it from people who know you best — and whom you trust.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Are you happy, Virgo? Your love life may go through ups and downs. Some days, you might not like how things flow, and other times, you will experience new heights of joy.

During the tough times, you get to know people you love for who they are, and in moments where you feel challenged, reflect the type of person you want to be. You can lead others through your love.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Trust is a beautiful thing, that is, until someone has decided to abuse your faith in them. This tarot card teaches us to be giving but remain smart and shrewd.

You don't want to trust to the point where your vulnerability blinds you. Instead, always stay in tune with your internal compass. Let your instincts be your guiding light.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You have a divine spirit within you that's mother-like and nurturing to the people you impact. Today, your mothering nature encourages those who feel sad about a private matter.

A kind word not only lifts the heart but also gives hope and restores faith in difficulties you may not know about.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You're about to break through a significant glass ceiling in life. You may have thought you had hit the end of yoru rope, but not quite.

You've grown in your perception of what's good in the world. You can use this knowledge to do something helpful and on time for your current needs.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Don't you love it when you feel good around someone? You may get some butterfly feelings for a special person. Get ready to fall in love with life.

Your friendships, partnerships and special connections give you a hint of what the world could be when it's filled with pure love.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Do you prefer your alone time to being with someone you care for? Wanting to be alone can feel confusing, especially if you haven't fallen out of love with your significant other.

Ask for space to think. Be specific and get to the place where your needs are met so that you're also able to meet the needs of others.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Do you enjoy healthy competition with others? Today may push you to try harder and work smarter. It can be intimidating when you realize you have to work to get to the next level compared to a friend or someone else.

You can rise to the challenge. Embrace it and accept a possible mission because you want it to.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.