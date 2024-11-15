The 3 Ways Your Finances Might Be 'Cursed' & How To Fix It, According To A Spiritualist

We've all been there — it seems that no matter what we do, we just can't solve our money woes.

It's easy to blame ourselves, especially since so much of the financial advice online blames us, too. But what if there's a deeper, more spiritual reason? What if your money is actually cursed?

Oshunspeaks, a spiritual teacher on TikTok and YouTube, is an expert on what she calls "the mystery of Witchcraft, Black Magic, and the Spirit World."

In her video content and on Patreon, she specializes in teaching others everything from how to develop your own spiritual abilities to how to protect yourself from negative influences.

It's those negativities, she says, that might be at the heart of your money worries, and in a recent video, she shared three ways it might actually be curses that are hindering your financial life.

A spiritual teacher says there are 3 ways your money can be cursed by negative energy:

1. Self-inflicted money curses

"One of the biggest ways that we can self inflict curses on our own money is by having low self-esteem, by having a scarcity or a poverty mindset, or by generally feeling like we are not worthy of the luxury in the money that we truly would like to attract," Oshunspeaks said in her video.

It can also happen, she said, by having a career or work life that isn't aligned with who you truly are or where your true talents lie. This, she said, results in us missing out on "blessings … simply because we are not on the right path."

This makes sense, even if you're not spiritual. It's pretty hard to give it all you got and be open to abundance and opportunity when you're feeling bad about yourself. Mindset matters, of course!

2. Other people cursing your money

"This could be intentionally done by people who are using spell work… or by people who are evil eyeing you," she said. This is what much of Oshunspeaks' work focuses on — how to combat efforts from those who are intent on bringing you down.

Others can attack your money unintentionally, too. "They may not be causing these blockages on purpose," she said, "it's simply that energy is contagious." This is particularly common in our committed relationships, she said. This makes sense; it can be hard to grow your own money when you're constantly dealing with someone else's financial troubles, after all.

"If someone is experiencing a lot of heavy karmic debt related to their own money," Oshunspeaks said, "then that karmic debt can spill over into your life as well, and you will end up paying for somebody else's karmic debt." It can be hard to grow your own money when you're constantly dealing with someone else's financial troubles.

3. Generational money curses

"If there are certain ancestral debts, wounds, or karma, you could experience certain financial limitations in this lifetime," she explained. This aligns with the research outside the spiritual world, too, of course. Studies show most of us stay at the economic level as our parents, at best.

"If we or our ancestors did things in our previous lifetimes, then we or our descendants could come back in another lifetime and have to pay off those karmic debts," she went on to explain, and those debts could become literal.

So what's the remedy for removing financial blocks and curses?

Oshunspeaks said a good place to start is with a cleansing ritual to "remove obstacles" to prosperity and counteract any curses or negative energy on your money.

Pour a mixture of vinegar, pink Himalayan salt, and some sugar in your hands and scrub it into your hands with the intention of removing all negative energy from your finances and allow space for abundance to enter.

Once you have scrubbed very hard, you rinse your hands very well with cold water and dry them with a paper towel. Throw that paper towel away with the purpose of throwing out all of those negative blocks.

This helps "make room and space for good and positive things to come in," she said — and we could all use a bit of that.

