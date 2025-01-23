The Common Phrase That Instantly Blocks Money From Coming Into Your Life, According To A Manifestation Expert

The law of attraction states that "like attracts like," meaning positive thinking attracts positive outcomes. Unfortunately, the same can be said of negative thinking. You may unconsciously sabotage yourself by thinking negatively and dwelling on what you don't have. This applies to relationships, careers, and even finances.

Manifestation coach and content creator Alleah Friedrichs focussed on the latter in a recent video. She claimed that one common phrase prevents money from entering your life.

Advertisement

The manifestation coach said the phrase 'I need more money' instantly blocks money from coming into your life.

"This is exactly the same thing as saying ‘I don't have enough money,'" Friedrichs explained. "If that is your energy then the universe is always saying OK. It just brings you more proof that what you have is not enough."

By focusing on what you lack, you create a scarcity mindset, believing that you will never have enough. You must shift this perspective and be grateful instead. Reframe your current situation and focus on how lucky you are for what you do have and more will come.

Advertisement

“You can’t have a 'not enough' vibe and attract in more money," Friedrichs insisted. "You need a 'more than enough' vibe."

Friedrichs' ideas are based on the law of attraction.

As mentioned before, the law of attraction is a philosophy suggesting that positive thinking brings positive outcomes. Another aspect of the belief is that the present is always perfect.

"While it might always seem like the present is somehow flawed, this law proposes that, rather than feeling dread or unhappiness, you should focus your energy on finding ways to make the present moment the best that it can be," wellness coach Elizabeth Scott wrote for VeryWell Mind.

Advertisement

As Friedrichs advised, instead of focusing your energy on the money you don't have, be grateful for what you do have in the present moment and be open to earning more.

The goal is to "emanate out the energy of abundance," but that can be difficult to achieve overnight. So, Friedrichs provided a few "light" affirmations to begin making the shift.

Advertisement

She encouraged people to repeat specific 'light' affirmations to manifest money.

“Consider these or other light affirmations as your bridge from your current energy to the energy you want that seems very far away,” Friedrichs suggested. She shared a few possibilities:

I’m ready to appreciate more. I’m ready to give myself more credit. I’m ready to do things differently. I’m ready to practice.

Friedrichs advised setting an alarm on your phone to go off three to ten times a day, at which point you repeat each manifestation for a minute straight.

“The cool thing is when you do that for a couple [of] days or a couple [of] weeks then you're ready for even more powerful affirmations,” she added. “You're ready for envisioning the future. You're ready for deeper appreciation so you can be on your journey for abundance.”

Advertisement

Mina Rose Morales is a writer and photojournalist with a degree in journalism. She covers a wide range of topics, including psychology, self-help, relationships, and the human experience.