Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of January 20 - 26, 2025

The week of January 20 - 26, 2025, proves to be a lucky time for us all, but three zodiac signs will be the luckiest. On Tuesday, January 21, the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio offers you a chance to release any self-doubt or limiting beliefs you are hanging onto.

This is a time of healing but also in choosing who you want to be. You can let go of doubt and fear so that you can make space for greater opportunities that will lead to an abundant and beautiful life. Sit with your soul during this lunation and try to focus on who you are to be sure you’re not preventing yourself from attracting the destiny meant for you.

Release the doubt that is weighing your soul down. No matter how situations seem at this moment, you are always working in divine timing. The universe often tests your ability to move into a new phase of your life by having you walk through hardships or those moments of busyness and work. However, when that occurs, it’s not the time to doubt the divine plan for your life but commit to working through the process. By releasing doubt, your energy aligns with making your dreams come true.

On Saturday, January 25, Venus in Pisces aligns with retrograde Mars in Cancer, then retrograde Uranus in Taurus on Sunday, January 26. Venus governs over wealth, beauty, and love, and in Pisces, it asks you to reach for the stars. As the planet aligns with retrograde Mars, make sure you care for yourself in ways that support your dreams so that you don’t find yourself burnt out or overextended. This will help you feel emotionally ready to start planning for what you want to manifest as Venus aligns with retrograde Uranus.

Use this time to reflect on anything holding you back and make the courageous decision to let it go so that you can see just how much the universe is always working in your favor.

Luck favors three zodiac signs from January 20 - 26, 2025:

1. Gemini

Focus on expanding your life and living your dreams, dear Gemini. It doesn’t matter where you find yourself in this moment or the previous plans for your life. You are beginning an entirely new chapter meant to expand your life and bring in greater meaning.

During this new era of your life, you will be focusing on your unique purpose and, because of that, will be embracing a plethora of new experiences. This is an incredible time to dream, listen to your intuition, and no longer put off saying yes to the divine opportunities that surround you.

Pluto Cazimi in Aquarius will occur on Wednesday, January 22, and will offer you a lucky opportunity that will help change your life. Pluto helps you to uncover what your authentic truth is. Though you may be asked to forgo certain aspects of your life, it is always for a greater benefit.

As Pluto’s Cazimi occurs in Aquarius, it will highlight your house of luck and remind you that there is so much more to live for than you’ve been settling for.

This will be a time when you should focus your energy on educational and spiritual pursuits, as well as travel. It feels like you’ve been holding yourself back to a degree or trying to stay where it feels comfortable. But all of that is set to change; you just need to allow it to.

2. Cancer

You have to believe that you have everything you already need to succeed, divine Cancer. You are what you have been looking for. Though it has taken time to uncover, you believe in your ability to shape your destiny and change your life in the ways you dream of. Unlike before though, this new phase won’t be about sacrifice or hardships, but about joy, beauty, and abundance.

You must make time for self-reflection and see that solitude isn’t a punishment, but a gift. Only in solitude can you finally understand your power and begin to trust yourself enough to manifest your dreams.

Venus in Pisces has been activating your house of luck, making you crave the excitement of new beginnings. This energy has made you dream about your future, as well as what you want to accomplish for yourself. However, you can often feel blocked by obligations in your life.

As Venus in Pisces aligns with retrograde Mars in Cancer on Saturday, January 25, and then with retrograde Uranus in Taurus on Sunday, January 26 — you will be gifted with a chance to listen to your inner voice.

You will be able to return to past dreams and ideas and plan for how to make them a reality. You may have to enlist the help of others in your plans, but it is time to make this chapter all about you, Cancer, because it’s what you deserve.

3. Pisces

You deserve to grow into your destiny, magical Pisces. You have a deeply spiritual relationship with the universe and are always open to receiving signs and divine guidance. As much as this is your strength though, you often have a challenging time believing that you deserve the abundant gifts you’re trying to manifest. You question how or when they will happen.

Most of all, how will your current life change because of them? However, you don’t need to let these thoughts interrupt your growth process. Instead of continuing to send out mixed signals to the universe, spend some time reflecting on the energy you are sending out. Choose to release the doubt, fears, and beliefs that are hindering your growth and the manifestation of all you desire.

The Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio on Tuesday, January 21 offers you a divine chance to refocus on your intentions and release what no longer is serving you. Spend time reflecting on how it would feel to receive the life you dream of. Notice where you may have sensations in your body or fears arise. You must make sure that all of your beliefs are helping you achieve what you dream of, rather than preventing it.

In Scorpio, this lunation rules over the depths of your emotional body so you may want to reflect on your healing and anything that you can do to truly know you are worthy of wealth, romance, and a life of divine abundance. Take this chance to become the person who can help you manifest all of your intentions — because you are set to experience a breakthrough.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.