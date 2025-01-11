5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On January 12, 2025

On January 12, 2025, we have the Moon in Cancer, reminding us that everything is possible when one trusts in their heart. Our emotions are not enemies but our friends.

It's five zodiac signs that will embrace this energy. They discover treasures promised by the best horoscopes this Sunday. Cancer, Taurus, Pisces, Capricorn, and Leo will see how the Moon enhances their inner genius and, in matters of love, enhances their soulmate experiences.

Pluto in Aquarius improves emotional strength. You can channel it for good or the opposite, for the sake of humanity or blind power, for growth or control. With North Node in Pisces also here, your choices will help you break past personal limitations and shoot for the stars!

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on January 12, 2025:

1. Cancer

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Sunday: Leo

Best time of the day for Cancer: 10 a.m.

Cancer, embrace the good in your life and make a pledge to be happy. Seek joy wherever you can. With the Moon in Cancer, happiness is a powerful potential manifestation for you. If you struggle with anxiety, drawing and coloring a mandala can soothe your mind and help you ground your senses.

2. Taurus

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus on Sunday: Leo

Best time of the day for Taurus: 11 a.m.

Taurus, with Uranus Retrograde in your sign, enjoy the good times with your friends and loved ones. Focus on health matters and relax. Be carefree and let your soul rejuvenate. Rest will help you to stay productive all week.

If you are an artist or painter, Sunday triggers your intuition and inner genius. Trace a paint or fill in a paint-by-numbers board for fun.

3. Pisces

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Sunday: Virgo

Best time of the day for Pisces: 2 p.m.

Pisces, try at least one thing that makes you laugh with delight: a new food recipe, watching a new TV drama, or just enjoying the buskers in your city. Sun in Capricorn brings you lively experiences that also help you ground yourself for the future.

If you struggle with anxiety, try to do a few cycles of focused breathing every few hours on this day. It will be immensely beneficial and bring you peace.

4. Capricorn

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn on Sunday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 7 a.m.

Capricorn, recognize your strengths and weaknesses. With Sun in Capricorn, outline your plans and make strategies for the future. Make something special for your loved ones, even if it's a hotpot that you share or an impromptu meal.

5. Leo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Sunday: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Leo: 8 p.m.

Leo, your artistic personality unleashes unapologetically. Pluto in Aquarius shows you how fascinating you can be if only you let go of external expectations and listen closely to the intuitive nudges that initially sound strange. Pick up a brooch or an embroidered patch for a jacket that reflects a bit of your personality. Double down on what makes you feel good.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.