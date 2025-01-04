5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On January 5, 2025

The way the planets and stars align on Sunday, January 5, 2025, favors five zodiac signs that have the best horoscopes all day. With the Sun in Capricorn, steady and methodical is the name of the game here. Whether you are cleaning your home and decorating it for future celebrations or are more mindful as you go about the day, slow and steady will be your best friend.

Pluto in Aquarius reminds us to unleash the power of our imagination after recuperation and introspection. Clearing out negative energies from your auric field is also a good idea now.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on January 5, 2025:

1. Cancer

Twemoji | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Sunday: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Cancer: 5 p.m.

Cancer, are you ready to make Sunday the best? You should because you have a surprising force in your corner Sun in Capricorn. Balance your life and explore something special everywhere you go!

Those who like collecting toys, art dolls, and other imaginative items should lean into this area and let their heart soar. Intriguing inspiration will come your way when you choose to water the seeds you love the most.

2. Capricorn

Twemoji | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn on Sunday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 4 p.m.

Capricorn, your horoscope on Sunday is all about knowing that you are exactly where you need to be and moving at the right pace despite all outer appearances. With Sun in Capricorn in your corner, trust in yourself is most important. Try to write a journal about trust to help you gain more confidence.

If you feel up to it, dancing is called for today. Go solo or with your best friends, but dance to your heart's content. It will unlock something vital within you.

3. Pisces

Twemoji | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Sunday: Aries

Best time of the day for Pisces: 2 p.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Sunday has a mesmerizing quality to it. Mercury will stir the deep well of imagination and creativity within you in Sagittarius and Venus in Pisces. Lean into this, embrace it with all your might, and you will dazzle yourself and your family and friends.

Now's also a good time for self-love through food. Do you have a donut spot in mind? You may want to check out a new food truck or restaurant with a friend. Go for it!

4. Scorpio

Twemoji | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Scorpio on Sunday: Leo

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 9 a.m./p.m.

Scorpio, your horoscope on Sunday encourages you to know what you want and pursue that path until the very end. With Pluto in Aquarius opposite Mars retrograde in Leo/Cancer cusp in your corner, you may appear mad to some people because of the intensity of your quest. Still, they, too, will recognize the gold you unearth. Trust yourself and the path ahead.

Do well if you take a ritual bath today. It can help balance your chakras, too. DIY the ingredients list per the symbols you wish to evoke or look up a recipe for something specific. Either will help loads.

5. Sagittarius

Twemoji | Canva

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius on Sunday: Other Sagittarius

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 8 p.m.

Sagittarius, the energy on Sunday is all about stepping out of your comfort zone and breaking past what you may think are your limitations. With Sun in Capricorn here for you, some of you may discover a new talent or skill. Make notes so you don't forget.

Now's also a good time to increase your confidence with hair care, whether at the salon or home. Let your personality show through your style. It could be the style of the decade for you, too!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.