Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 6, 2025 — Mars Retrograde Enters Cancer

Today, Mars in retrograde enters the sign of Cancer, a powerful shift in the daily horoscope that calls for self-reflection and alignment with your true desires. This is a perfect time to check in with yourself and evaluate your motivations.

Are you pursuing your goals simply out of habit or as part of a checklist, or is your heart fully invested in what you're striving for? Mars in retrograde often invites us to slow down, reassess, and ensure that our actions are in harmony with our deeper values and emotions to validate.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, January 6, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Defensiveness may seem like a way to protect yourself, but it doesn't shield you from the need for accountability. Instead of retreating behind a shield or raising a sword in reaction, try replacing that defensive posture with an open, civilized conversation. A simple coffee catch-up can do wonders to diffuse tension and foster understanding, allowing for more productive discussions.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Before you (or anyone else) jumps to point fingers, take a moment to reflect on whether you’ve been overextending yourself without recognition or compensation. Often, we give away our time, energy, and expertise freely, not realizing the value we bring to the table. When you truly value what you know and how you think, you won’t hesitate to place an energetic price tag on your contributions.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Stop scattering your focus and giving only small bits of attention to your wider vision. Now is the time to invest fully in what matters most to you and give it everything you’ve got. Reflect on where you may have been placing limits on your potential—whether through self-doubt, fear of failure, or a reluctance to go all in.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

All the things left unsaid will linger until they are acknowledged and given the space they need to breathe. Ignoring them or pretending they don’t exist may offer temporary relief, but it will only lead to a lingering tension, like a smile masking the elephant in the room, leaving you with a bitter taste. Cancer, take a moment to check in with your heart—who or what has it right now? What aspects of your relationships or commitments need to be renegotiated to create more balance, freedom, and openness?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you’re craving more energy, passion, and excitement in your intimate relationships, you're about to experience a power surge. However, this surge won’t just fall into your lap—you’ll need to take the initiative and actively claim what you need. Be clear with yourself about your desires and communicate them openly, ensuring you don’t leave the situation feeling unfulfilled.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What in your life is calling out for a spark of creative inspiration? You might sense that something is bubbling beneath the surface, quietly demanding renewal or a fresh perspective. It could be a project, a relationship, or even your personal sense of self that’s craving rejuvenation. Take a moment to tune into those subtle stirrings and consider where you’ve been holding back.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Remember, you should never have to plead to be seen and valued in your career. The right people will recognize your worth and see you as the prized jewel that you are. Don’t settle for being treated like a rock when you’re a diamond. Know your value and stand firm in your brilliance, knowing that the right opportunities and people will appreciate and honor you for exactly who you are.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You don’t have to accept every invitation or say yes to every opportunity in your career. This is the time to refine and focus on what truly lights you up. Instead of spreading yourself thin, take a step back from your usual 9-5 routine to reconnect with your passions and priorities. Use this space to reflect, recharge, and rediscover what excites you, so when you step back into the professional world, you’ll do so with a clearer, more powerful voice and a renewed sense of direction.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If you’ve been leaning into the reckless and the wild, it’s time to buckle down and return to the usual grind—but with a fresh perspective and a new upgrade. The days of doing things just for the sake of doing them are behind you. Now, everything you pursue needs to serve a deeper purpose that extends beyond immediate gratification. Focus on long-term growth, meaningful goals, and actions that align with your values.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Anything that has been holding you hostage—whether it’s guilt, regret, or a past heartbreak—will soon face a reckoning. The external expectations that have kept you immobilized are no longer going to control you. Now is the time to release those emotional burdens and cut the chords of yesterday at their root. This liberation will allow you to move forward, free from the weight of past experiences. The reward? A lighter, more liberated version of yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your first step is to sift through what’s uninspiring and clear the space for your new visions to take shape. What have you been plastering your creative walls with lately? Take a good look at what’s no longer serving you, and let go of what hasn’t worked. It’s important to shed those old layers, but don’t stay down in the process.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Faith, hope, and self-belief have been your key affinity stones over the past year, and now it's time to put them to work. These powerful energies are more than just abstract concepts—they are magnets for abundance and growth. Be diligent with yourself (not reactive) and you’ll attract opportunities, resources, and experiences that align with your desires. Trust in yourself, hold onto hope, and move forward with unwavering belief.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.