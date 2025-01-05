5 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes On January 6, 2025

A new week begins on January 6, 2025, with an astrological transit of note for the collective. Five zodiac signs will have great horoscopes during the transit of Mars in Cancer.

Mars retrograde will change zodiac signs from Leo to Cancer, thus creating a new dynamic for relationships, friendships, home life, and personal drive about matters of the heart. Any time you slow down and breathe, you will know what to do. Mars retrograde in Cancer is great for intuitive knowledge and rejuvenating one's soul.

Advertisement

Moon in Aries is also here, reminding us that all good things come to those who set their sights on what they want and never budge from their conviction. After all, why should you? Significance and insignificance is a personal thing and you get to craft the destiny you want for your greatest joy!

Five zodiac signs with great horoscopes on January 6, 2025:

1. Scorpio

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Scorpio on Monday: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 10 p.m.

Scorpio, your horoscope on Monday is all about recognizing what your heart desires and knowing that the challenges on the path to it are only making you stronger, like steel. With Moon in Aries in your corner, you will also find unexpected friends on this journey. Make sure to keep your heart open while staying sharp-sighted and level-headed.

Whether you cook food at home or not, try something creative in the kitchen. It doesn't have to be something elaborate and tiresome. Even a one-pan meal you saw on TikTok or a new pancake recipe will do!

Advertisement

2. Taurus

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus on Monday: Taurus

Best time of the day for Taurus: 3 p.m.

Taurus, your horoscope on Monday is all about recognizing the light in your heart and knowing that only you can decide who you want to share it with. Whether in love or friendship, always choose those who honor you.

Advertisement

Respect your boundaries, and are willing to grow with you through the joys and conflicts. With Venus and Saturn in Pisces in your corner, this will bring you the greatest happiness.

If you have a book languishing in your TBR pile, read it now! Whether fiction or non-fiction, choose your adventure and watch as something magical unfolds.

3. Aries

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Monday: Aries

Best time of the day for Aries: 2 p.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Monday is about discovering yourself and making something truly wonderful occur concerning your goals or dreams. With the Moon and North Node in Aries in your corner, nothing can stop you now! So don't stop yourself or allow fears to get in the way. As Buzz Lightyear would say — “To infinity and beyond!”

Try to make time for your siblings including your cousins. Whether you chat with them on the phone or meet up in person, let the moments deepen your bonds and bring joy to you.

Advertisement

4. Pisces

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Monday: Leo

Best time of the day for Pisces: 11 a.m.

Pisces, you have the taskmaster planet, Saturn, as your benefactor on Monday. It encourages you to set your sights on higher goals and not contort yourself or shrink your vision. Yes, it will be tough to accomplish, but that's where the fun is!

Advertisement

Now's also a good time to do something special for your home. Maybe pick up an art print for your living room or place a vase of flowers on the kitchen island. Let your heart guide you on this.

5. Leo

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Monday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Leo: 10 a.m./p.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Monday is all about knowing what you want and trusting the process. It can look a bit messy in the middle, but the outcome will show you exactly how to shine bright. Saturn in Pisces will also make your efforts visible to people in your community and/or workplace. This, in turn, will bring new opportunities your way.

Some of you need to take advantage of the burgeoning energies of 2025 and create a vision board if you haven't already. Make sure to take a snapshot once done and set it as your phone wallpaper! That will remind you of your dream every day.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.