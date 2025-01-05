3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success The Week Of January 6 - 12, 2025

Financial success will grace the lives of three Chinese zodiac signs this week, between January 6 - 12, 2025. The I Ching hexagram of success this week is Thunder over Fire (#55), changing to Wind over Earth (#20). It speaks of the tremendous power that comes with abundance — power that must be used for specific goals instead of hoarded away.

Having goals will allow you to reach even bigger heights. Being greedy will diminish the worth of your success over time and then extinguish it.

If you feel called to, do at least one thing this week that's an investment in your future. Whether this is reading a textbook or manual on something technical, developing a hobby that may become a side hustle in the future, learning more about running a business, attending a conference on entrepreneurship, or just focusing on love as a way to ground your life in something beautiful for the long haul. Each activity can lead to success.

Three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success between January 6 - 12, 2025:

1. Horse

Horse, you will have extremely good financial success this week! All thanks to your diligence, hard work, and personal drive.

If you love to learn and/or teach, others will experience this success quite powerfully. It will reveal why it's said that education and learning are so important in life. You may experience something good while attending a conference, workshop, or teaching program. Sign up for an event or a course.

If you have felt blocked financially in the past, you have an elder in your life or an in-law who is vehemently against your success on an energetic level. Try to protect yourself from jealousy by reducing contact with those who ping your intuition in a bad way. A shaman can give you a charm against such blocks and obstacles.

Your power color this week is yellow, especially the duller shades like mustard yellow or chalk yellow.

2. Goat

Goat, your financial success this week will be one for the ages. Since the Lunar New Year 2025 is just around the corner, this will have a tremendous impact on that.

Do you love working with difficult materials? Working with your hands as a hobby will bring success this week. So, deepen your skills and be willing to take your expertise to the next level. It will continue to pave a golden path for you.

If you have felt financially blocked, you may need to look closer at the friends in your circle. If you don't want to live as they do, their beliefs around money or success may be useless. It doesn't mean friendship isn't valuable and good; you must compartmentalize what's useful and what's not.

Your power color this week is slate gray. You can place gray pottery pieces in your home to encourage this energy flow.

3. Snake

Snake, you will be quite successful financially this week. All thanks to the lessons you learned in the past and how you were open-minded about the new information coming your way. Keep at it, and you will continue to soar high, especially since the Year of the Snake 2025 is just around the corner!

Those who believe in manifestations will have better luck and success in this astrological window. You can use the scripting technique or verbal forms of manifestation to help bring your vision to life. Just know that words have power, so use them judiciously.

If you have felt financially blocked, you can place a red paper or cloth charm outside your home with motifs of success, confidence, and victory drawn on it with ink. It doesn't need to be a large banner, though. It can even be a laminated card that you affix above your door to protect from elements and passersby.

Your power color this week is orange-yellow. Eating eggs will also boost your success. If you are vegan, try placing butter-yellow flowers on your work desk for the same effect.

