Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of January 6 - 12, 2025

The week of January 6 - 12, 2025, Mars retrograde re-enters Cancer, creating volatile energy in the world and our lives. Despite the challenges this transit poses, hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs this week as they successfully navigate the chaos of Mars retrograde.

At the beginning of the week, we may deal with misinformation, lies, poor decisions, and misunderstandings as Mars is still opposite Pluto. However, Mercury, the planet of communication, leaves Sagittarius for Capricorn on January 8. While Mercury in Sagittarius expanded our thinking in many areas, Mercury in Capricorn will bring us back down to earth in terms of our thinking, speaking, and communications with others.

Advertisement

Over the next three weeks, we can expect to operate from a place of being goal-oriented, focused, and down-to-earth, though three zodiac signs will have to jump a few hurdles before returning to their creativity.

Hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs the week of January 6 - 12, 2025:

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

A melancholy mood may make it more difficult to get back to work this week. It is important to talk things through this week. Ask questions if you don’t understand something and really listen to the answers. You may or may not like what you hear, but in all cases, the truth can set you free.

Even though you are feeling emotionally vulnerable, it is still important to be proactive this week and take care of matters that need your attention. Pisces, you have a tendency to drift off into your own world, and this is one of those times. But it's far better to confront any problems you face at work and put them behind you than to prolong any failure to act. If you can do this by the end of the week, things should fall into place.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

An issue that you take as a threat to your ego could start a period of mental chaos. This may seem overly confusing and set you on a course of doubting yourself and reacting negatively from a mental standpoint.

You are not by nature the most emotional person and heavy emotions are not something you are naturally wired to deal with well. At times, however, we must all deal with our own emotions and you are no exception.

It is better to focus on or sit with your own emotions for a while as opposed to brushing things off or stuffing your feelings into your mind and body where they will remain unresolved. Alternatively, if you don’t deal with the issue that arises, you could end up excessively angry — which is also unhealthy.

Focusing on your feelings for a while is really the only answer, even if it is uncomfortable or basically foreign for you to do. This plus some self-care can get you back to normal and bring one of the most important things to your well-being: clarity. With clarity, you will know how to move forward.

Advertisement

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You may find that now is the time to let go of old habits and patterns that are no longer serving you well as we begin a new year. This may seem somewhat confusing at first. You are ready to make some big and positive changes this year — but to succeed, you need to let go of old thought patterns that can stand in your way.

Advertisement

This could lead you to wonder if you have been going down the wrong path all along, but if you look at things closely and contemplate those patterns that tend to cause self-doubt and put you into a negative space, you will find they are just that; thoughts and feelings which are not necessarily correct, but stem from self-doubt.

If you can manage your overthinking, you can make great strides toward letting go of the mindset that holds you back. Your dual nature can lead you toward indecisiveness, but on the other hand, it can also be your greatest attribute because you can see all sides to an issue.

To combat and change your overthinking, try discussing this with a friend, co-worker, or someone you trust. You need positive reinforcement at this time. Utilize your natural curiosity instead of swirling down a mental drain and feeling that you can’t make a decision.

Advertisement

Identifying the most important things, trusting your intuition, and setting deadlines for yourself is the key to change. Start small and this will grow into a positive reality.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.