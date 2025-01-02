5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Weekly Horoscopes On January 6 - 12, 2025

Five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for January 6 - 12, 2025. The week is super good for Aquarius, Aries, Leo, Taurus, and Sagittarius. It's all thanks to the various astrology transits that are in store for us.

We start the week on January 6 with a significant transit of Mars retrograde from Leo to Cancer. This change will impact the collective and make us more introspective and intuitive in our actions and decisions.

At first, it may not make sense why you wish to do certain things or engage with certain projects, but trust the process, and you will know. Being more meditative can be beneficial from here on out, too.

On January 8, Mercury moved out of Sagittarius and into Capricorn. This will bring new ideas and inspiration to career, public identity, and life goals.

However, the biggest transit will occur over the weekend when the North Node enters Pisces and the South Node in Virgo on January 11. This is a big shift, and everyone will feel it, especially if they have led highly spiritual lives already.

Five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for January 6 - 12, 2025:

1. Aquarius

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aquarius this week: Capricorn

Best day of the week for Aquarius: January 9

Aquarius, you'll have a great week because of Uranus retrograde in Taurus. So keep an open mind and allow the cosmos to bring you experiences and challenges that push you out of your comfort zone and help you think out of the box.

You may benefit from engaging in a hobby that builds your patience, like woodworking, pottery, weaving, or even diamond painting. It will have a strong impact on your future.

2. Aries

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries this week: Aquarius

Best day of the week for Aries: January 8

Your is influenced by Venus in Pisces, so don't be surprised if good things come to you out of the blue or from your blindspots in life. An acquaintance may surprise you too with their kindness and generosity, helping you rethink any assumptions or beliefs.

Food will feature strongly for you, especially if you love to cook for yourself and your loved ones. Any time you gravitate towards an ingredient, look up its spiritual meaning for hidden messages. However, this will work better with spices and plant-based produce.

3. Leo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo this week: Taurus

Best day of the week for Leo: January 8

The Sun conjunct Pallas in Capricorn influences you this week. Look forward to astonishing moves and big leaps in your career and life path. You may receive an opportunity to expand yourself further and maybe learn a new skill.

For some, this week is also perfect for leaning into your nerdy side and getting all hyped about what you love. Whether this is a comic book fandom, a TV series, a multiplayer RPG, or even sports trading cards and other collectibles, go deep, and you will discover good deals and surprising experiences.

4. Taurus

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus this week: Leo

Best day of the week for Taurus: January 11

Taurus, your horoscope this week is governed by Uranus retrograde in Taurus. It urges you to leave your comfort zone and not worry about looking foolish. You won't.

There's always a learning curve in new things, so give yourself permission to mess up and keep trying. Whether learning a new musical instrument, practicing a new language, or giving a presentation for the first time, things will turn out well when you embrace the Uranian energy here.

You will also benefit from focusing on self-care this week for at least a few days. Let it pave the way for more confidence and self-assurance.

5. Sagittarius

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius this week: Virgo

Best day of the week for Sagittarius: January 10

Your week's horoscope is influenced by Saturn in Pisces and Mars retrograde in Cancer. Together, they will allow you to bring your visions to life, whatever they might be. So don't dull your creativity or keep it small. If you trust the process, something magnificent will emerge in all your endeavors.

Some of you will experience this good energy in your romantic life when you go out on a date. Try to balance receptiveness and proactiveness for fantastic results!

