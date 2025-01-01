Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 2 — Venus In Pisces Begins

Venus, the planet of love, moves into romantic Pisces on Thursday, January 2, changing the landscape of your relationship and bringing magic into the everyday. Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac and holds qualities of romanticism, spirituality, empathy, and deep meaning. As Venus moves into this zodiac sign known for unconditional love, you will experience its benefits in your relationship.

Let yourself fall in love with your life and with your partner. Believe in magic and look for signs and synchronicities everywhere you go. Light a pink candle to attract love into your life or a red one to ignite greater desire. Venus in Pisces helps you to love the energy of love deeply. There is nothing you wouldn’t do for that special person in your life, and though you may tend to idealize them during this phase, it’s usually for good reason.

A dose of romantic energy is good for the soul as it helps you follow your heart and enjoy the most beautiful aspects of life – which will always be shared with the one you love.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Thursday, January 2, 2025:

Aries

You have a keen sense of intuition, Aries; it’s just that you don’t always believe you do. As Venus moves into Pisces, this inner knowing will become heightened.

Listening to your intuition will strengthen your connection with the universe and allow you to begin honoring your dreams.

This may also be when a divine soulmate connection enters your life, helping you to trust that love does exist.

Try listening to that little voice within to be guided to where you are meant to be.

Taurus

There is nothing wrong with wanting to enjoy life, dear Taurus. You have been playing it safe for too long and sticking to routines that no longer benefit you.

As Venus moves into Pisces, it will help open you up to experience greater joy. This may help to clear up any confusion about a relationship or if you have fallen in love with your best friend.

Let you intend to enjoy life as much as possible. Get out into the world, break up your routine, and say yes to the moments that set your soul on fire.

Gemini

Love always comes along when you least expect it, Gemini. You have been dedicating so much time to your career; however, it’s not only because of your important connection with someone.

You may find that you’ve fallen for one of your coworkers or someone you met through work.

You share chemistry and a meaningful purpose. Make sure you’re not cutting any corners in taking this relationship to the next level, but let yourself finally express how you feel.

Cancer

A new love may soon blossom in your life, Cancer. This new connection that is arriving will help validate the reasons why you walked away from others in your past.

It will also help to affirm that you never asked for too much. Being able to receive will figure heavily into this relationship, so make sure you’re creating space for that and not trying to do everything alone.

Be open and willing to let love in and for it to rearrange your life, as this relationship is one you genuinely deserve.

Leo

Your relationship will be taken to new depths, Leo. This is a love that you’ve put a great deal of time into investing in, although you weren’t sure it would pay off.

But as much as you’ve been having fun with your loved one, you can build a more profound connection. During this time, themes around spirituality and life will be introduced.

Engage in long conversations and focus on your bond. You’ve had a good relationship, but it’s time to make it amazing.

Virgo

Love is everywhere if you look, Virgo. After some challenging times in your relationship, you will experience true bliss.

Venus in Pisces brings recognition, romance, and new opportunities for love if you’re single. This is an incredible time for love, so surrender to it.

Don’t be too quick to stick to any New Year's plans; let yourself be spontaneous. Make your relationship or romantic life your priority, and enjoy all the love surrounding you.

Libra

A relationship becomes easier once you genuinely love yourself, Libra. You have been on a journey of learning what you are worth, as well as how to love yourself fully, but it is all about to pay off.

Venus in Pisces helps you see what loving yourself looks like and what you can do to honor yourself better.

There is a newfound confidence around you, and though you may be tolerating less, it will help you attract and cultivate the love you deserve.

Be mindful of what you agree to and your boundaries around this time to ensure you create a life that represents how deeply you love yourself.

Scorpio

You want more than a happily ever after, Scorpio. In truth, you want a happy forever and a relationship that there is no end to.

You will be feeling intensely romantic around this period with Venus in Pisces.

You will also gravitate towards commitment and long-term relationships rather than just romantic flings. You want it all and then some.

Honor this truth, as it’s taken you work to get here. Believe it is possible, and let yourself start declaring exactly what you want in the universe.

Sagittarius

Capricorn

The universe will always have you repeat a lesson until you’ve learned it, Capricorn. The good news is that you have, and so now it should feel like you’re simply practicing it.

You have become in touch with your emotional self recently and may have cried more frequently than usual.

This has allowed you to open your heart, validate your feelings, and express yourself to your partner. As Venus moves into Pisces, it’s your chance to continue that.

Write your partner a love letter, embrace romantic gestures, and let yourself tell those closest to you just how much they mean to you.

Aquarius

You deserve a great love, Aquarius. Learning what you were worth has been a journey, but it is finally coming to fruition. Your partner will begin to honor you, showering you with affection and loving gestures.

This is an incredibly romantic time in your life, which will allow you to feel cherished and adored. You must be mindful of leaving skepticism behind to receive the love you deserve.

You have always craved this type of romance, Aquarius, so do let yourself enjoy it.

Pisces

Trust in your instincts, Pisces. You have a unique way of loving and approaching relationships. While this is an asset, it has sometimes felt like a burden.

However, as Venus moves into Pisces, all of that is over, and you can feel greater empowerment.

You are who you are for a reason, and it doesn’t matter if everyone sees love as you do. Love truly is your superpower, and you should embrace it.

Any romantic difficulties should be cleared up as your partner will be better able to honor your love language.

This makes you feel that your relationship is almost too good to be true, but it’s better than your previous dreams.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.