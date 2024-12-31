What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About January 1, Per A Tarot Card Reader

We are eager for change starting the first of the year, and each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for January 1 provides insight into the day's astrological energy. The Sun is in Capricorn, encouraging hard work and determination.

Our daily tarot reveals how the Moon entering Aquarius reveals its energy in each zodiac sign's horoscope. Here's what this means for you on January 1, 2025.

January 1, 2025 tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

"Should auld acquaintance be forgot, be forgot and never brought to mind?" May resonate strongly with you today. Are you ready to put the past behind you?

The holiday can put old problems in a new light, allowing strained relationships to heal. Someone from the past could reach out to begin the conversation.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Today's festivities may create a priority bottleneck. Tomorrow is a new day.

Things you felt were important to do today may need to be left for later. What should you focus your energy on now? What will make the best use of your time today?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

Your imagination is active and alive today, making it the perfect time to be creative.

From writing to making arts and crafts, your creative vision may be easier to access.

Have fun playing with various ideas and exploring artistic pathways.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

What traditions touch your heart the most at this time of the year?

Do you value being around friends at a party or prefer a quiet spot at a dining room table plotting out your life goals for the year?

Whichever personal or family traditions you love, stay fully present. Try not to be in one place wishing you were somewhere else.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

How have things been at work? It's time to give yourself a mini-review to see if you are doing as much as you should or half-heartedly fulfilling your job-related duties.

If you've felt dispassionate about your team role, now is an excellent time to regroup and explore how to increase your contributions.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Are you worrying too much? Your well-intended care and concern may create stress in your life today.

You will want to avoid overthinking, especially when it relates to problems another person may need to solve.

Keep the serenity prayer somewhere you can read it. Memorize the lines, "... help me to accept the things I cannot change."

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Should you allow yourself to depend on others or be fully self-sufficient and independent?

Being part of a team — in a family or work — means every person does their part.

Make time for active conversations so everyone can know what their contribution ought to be — and by when.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hang in there. Today may be one of those days where life's circumstances imply that quitting and doing something else is better.

You may mentally disagree with this notion or need to encourage a friend who sees the negative side of life instead of the brighter side. Focus on persistence and how hard work pays off.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

A quick change can grab your attention in a way you didn't or couldn't have planned for.

Pay attention to unusual happenings that are sudden and startling. Let the universe reveal to you what you need to know.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You're not the person you once were, Capricorn.

You may have fallen into certain habits that were appropriate for a time but no longer serve a purpose.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

How healthy are your existing relationships? People argue at times.

Sometimes, the friends or family members you are closest with are the ones who push your buttons the most.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star

You give off positive energy today. Everyone needs hope, which gives you things to look forward to.

Hope is like a light in the darkness. It doesn't have to do much but shine.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.