5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On December 31, 2024

Five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes on December 31, 2024. Leo, Cancer, Aries, Virgo, and Sagittarius can anticipate positive things just before the year ends. Mars retrograde in Leo urges us to take things slow and welcome the new year with peaceful hearts. Since Mars is close to the Cancer cusp, we experience a sense of nostalgia and desire more time with our loved ones, especially those with deep life experiences. Spending time with family is an excellent thing to do today.

The Sun in Capricorn also lights our way to good and great things, reminding us that seeds continue to grow even when you rest and relax. So do a good deed; positive energy will always see you through, especially once 2025 is here.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on December 31, 2024:

1. Leo

Sketchify | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Leo

Best time of the day for Leo: 10 a.m.

Tuesday's horoscope is about acknowledging what's in your heart and knowing that only you can decide what's important to you and what's not. When you decide in that regard, there will be no stopping you.

Mars retrograde in Leo is here to conspire in your favor and slowly turn things around behind the scenes. For some, now's a great time to go street food hunting, too, especially if you are a food blogger or an enthusiast. Where's the next best hotdog? Which food truck will catch your fancy? Only one way to find out.

2. Cancer

Sketchify | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Virgo

Best time of the day for Cancer: 12 p.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Tuesday is all about taking it slow, allowing yourself to rest and rejuvenate, and knowing that setting boundaries is as essential as knowing how to feed and clothe oneself. With Neptune in Pisces here for you, every effort in this regard will make you blossom from within and glow up shortly.

Beautiful inspiration awaits. If you are always in charge of chores, forget about keeping the house clean and for this day. Just relax and leave the stuff for another day. Take the fam and enjoy the outdoors! Maybe a picnic?

3. Aries

Sketchify | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Cancer

Best time of the day for Aries: 9 a.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Tuesday is governed by the Sun in Capricorn. It reminds you that good ideas don't always come from people you may like or love, but if something rings true within you, then it's something you must explore regardless. It will show you why diverse expressions are often the gateway to pioneering endeavors.

Whether you have such an “a-ha moment” while watching reality TV or listening to the radio, it shall be a surprise, though. Make some time for fun and games with your best friends. It's the New Year's Eve on December 31, after all. Three cheers are in store, too.

4. Virgo

Sketchify | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Scorpio

Best time of the day for Virgo: 2 a.m./p.m.

Virgo, your horoscope on Tuesday is about regarding yourself well and knowing that you are capable of anything you set your mind to. With the Moon in Capricorn here, you will continue to grow and shine as long as you take each day as a stepping stone for the next and continue to push forward.

The momentum will carry you to greatness without a hitch. Just make sure to rewind and relax, too. It's New Year's Eve day, and you must do something fun, even if it's watching re-runs of your favorite TV show or the Home Alone series.

5. Sagittarius

Sketchify | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Sagittarius: Pisces

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 12 p.m.

Sagittarius, your horoscope on Tuesday is beautiful and encourages you to stand up for yourself when doubts creep in. With the Sun in Capricorn and Mercury in Sagittarius in your corner, your mind is your greatest gift on this day.

Your mind will bring you ideas, inspiration, and powerful impulses that lead to beautiful change and something sweet! So lean into this superpower and let it make New Year's Eve the best for you. You will benefit from meditating on this day, especially while holding a Clear Quartz palm stone. Make sure to note down your experiences to puzzle out the answers from your subconscious.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.