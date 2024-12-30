2 Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Abundance On December 31, 2024

It's December 31, New Year's Eve — a time to reflect on what you want to manifest in the new year. At the end of the year, we set intentions, and two zodiac signs embrace new opportunities for abundance in the year ahead.

Today, with Pluto and the North Node, there's a strong push to make bold, transformative decisions that align with our higher purpose. This energy invites us to embrace change and take action toward our long-term goals, focusing on the present and creating a future we can be proud of.

The fun doesn't stop there! With Mercury's trine to Chiron adding layers of healing and clarity to our lives, we know this is the perfect time to put on our thinking caps and start making a positive effort toward healing the wounds that have prevented us from stepping into the life of abundance we want.

Meanwhile, Venus speaks to Neptune, creating magical energy that helps us manifest our desires and visualize our dreams for the future. This cosmic alignment encourages us to take steady, grounded steps toward creating the abundance we seek in 2025.

So, without further ado, let's see which two zodiac signs are the luckiest today. They can use these amazing planetary aspects to their advantage to manifest the abundance they truly know they deserve!

Two zodiac signs manifest luck and abundance on December 31, 2024:

1. Aries

Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Aries, today feels like a cosmic GPS recalibrating you toward your destiny! This energy urges you to live boldly like it's New Year's Eve every day (because why not!). Pluto, the planet of transformation and power, isn’t here for small talk — it’s pushing you to take charge, make those boss-level decisions, and step into the fearless leader you were born to be.

This is the moment to ask yourself: what dreams truly light you up, and what changes need to happen to align your path with your higher purpose? Growth often comes from embracing the uncomfortable, so consider your invitation to release the patterns holding you back and start building the legacy (and abundance!) you know you’re destined for.

Meanwhile, Mercury in Sagittarius and Chiron offers a golden opportunity to get clear on your goals and where you're headed. If you’ve been wrestling with unresolved feelings, misunderstandings, or a conversation hanging over your head like a storm cloud, now’s the time to address it.

Mercury’s sharp intellect meets Chiron’s healing vibes, helping you find just the right words to express yourself with honesty and empathy. These aren’t throwaway conversations — they’re the kind that shift perspectives and mend emotional rifts. By leaning into this energy, you can open up new pathways for connection and self-assurance, setting the stage for deeply abundant relationships and a stronger sense of who you are.

But wait—don’t get too comfortable because today might stir up some emotional turbulence! This aspect might feel like a poke in the ribs, especially if you’ve ignored old wounds tied to self-worth or past failures. While it might not be the most fun part of your day, this tension sharpens your resolve and reminds you that healing is rarely linear.

Maybe it’s an outdated fear of not measuring up or the weight of other people’s expectations. Don’t shy away from whatever comes up — By facing these emotions head-on, you'll release what no longer serves you and make room for the abundance that's just dying to enter your life.

2. Taurus

Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Taurus, the universe is aligning beautifully today, and your steady, grounded energy makes this New Year’s Eve the perfect moment to plant seeds for the abundant year ahead. With the Moon in Capricorn and Uranus in Taurus, the universe is sparking unexpected moments of serene bliss to help you build the foundation of your dreams.

While Uranus encourages you to think outside the box and shake up your typical moves, the Moon in Capricorn will help you stay rooted in your values and ensure your plans for success aren’t too outlandish. Uranus’s influence ensures that even small risks can yield significant rewards, while the Moon in Capricorn provides the discipline to follow through.

Meanwhile, Venus with Neptune gives you the energy to create a dreamy, magical vibe that amplifies your ability to manifest abundance! Venus, your ruling planet, guides you to align with your heart’s desires.

Neptune adds a touch of intuitive brilliance, helps you visualize what you want, and makes you believe it’s possible. If you’ve been working on a vision board, journaling your dreams, or simply daydreaming about your ideal life, this aspect makes those dreams feel closer than ever.

Not to mention, the Moon and Saturn in Pisces add an emotionally grounding influence to the day, helping you transform today’s inspiration into tangible results. Saturn’s stabilizing energy reminds you that abundance isn’t just about short-term wins but building something that lasts.

This aspect encourages you to focus on long-term goals and put in the work to ensure they materialize. Whether you’re starting something new or strengthening what you’ve already built, the universe backs you up with patience and persistence — qualities that you already naturally excel at, Taurus.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.