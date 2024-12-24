One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On December 25, 2024

For our daily tarot card reading on December 25, 2024, the collective card is The Fool, reversed. It's time to slow down and reflect on love.

The Fool, when in this position, symbolizes pausing before taking action. We find that slowing down for the purpose of reflection is also denoted by the Sun and Moon.

The Moon in Scorpio urges us to turn inward, and the Capricorn Sun reminds us to find our path to inner growth and work hard to be who we want to be. Our growth can reflect how others view us in the world. What else will your day bring, per your daily tarot horoscope? Read on to find out.

Each zodiac sign's daily one-card tarot card reading for Wednesday, December 25, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

How do you want your life to be? Is it really possible to manifest what (or who) you've always wanted? Well, Aries, you're in luck.

The Magician tarot card indicates limitless potential. You have everything you need inside of yourself to go where you desire. The path to follow is in your heart. Go where it leads you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Do you have to decide? Are you torn between two lovers? If so, how far is it to you to love with a divided heart?

You never get to experience the fullness of one lover if you are always distracted by thoughts of another. A feeling of peace can give you the answers you need.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength

Your inner resilience is your superpower, but so is your sense of humor. You may feel like you need to push through tough times or pull back when you can't be what others expect of you. But what if doing nothing was the greatest thing you could do right now? What if allowing others to carry the burden made the most sense?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Consistency is key to success, Cancer. If you're struggling to remain consistent, it could be the system you're following or a disconnect from the project.

Are you doing what you feel makes the most sense? Perhaps negotiating your terms or making an adjustment will help motivate you to stick to the program and follow it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Do you want to travel? This tarot card indicates a desire to go places and expand your experiences. Do you have your passport ready? Can you plan ahead? Ask a friend or family member if they would love to be your travel buddy. Pick a few states, countries or cities and talk about what you'd like to do one day.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Are you stuck when it comes to making a difficult decision? You may not know what you want. Have you mapped out your thoughts? If you haven't written out your pros and cons or the questions you have so you can get greater clarity, consider starting your search for a resolution there.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Not every person you meet can be what you want them to be. You may need to give a friend, family member or loved one more time to grow.

Showing love and support can be a great way to keep a smart distance until you are both on the same page and can move forward.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

People alleviate sad feelings about the holidays by helping someone else. Perhaps you can help someone in a nursing home or donate to a pet shelter. You may find your heart filled with gratitude when you do one small act of service and show love to strangers.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

How do you handle gossip? You may not know how to stop a determined person from talking badly about others. Practice your response or reaction. Have a plan on how you handle unwanted conversations with tact and grace. You may do what others want to be done but are the only person brave enough to follow through.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Are you experiencing a creative block? You may not know what to do next to make this holiday better. Your ideas could feel less than exciting. How do you regain that creative spark so your imagination comes through? Take a nap? Eat your favorite food. Clear your mind and relax. It's amazing how flow returns to you when you try one thing that's low-key and less demanding.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

You have grit and determination. You may feel like quitting, but a thought isn't an action. It can motivate your reaction — doubling down and getting things done.

You may want to throw the towel, but that's your current mindset. You can train your mind to think differently. Hold fast and strong.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

It's incredible how much money plays into personal happiness. You may feel stressed about finances, but today, things start to take a turn for the better.

You've been frugal, which has made you feel more optimistic about the future. Saving a little bit and paying off debt can improve your outlook. Good job!

