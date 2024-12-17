5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On December 18, 2024

The energy is strong on Wednesday for five zodiac signs with incredibly powerful horoscopes. On Wednesday, December 18, Neptune heavily influences Libra, Taurus, Pisces, Cancer, and Capricorn astrologically.

The desire to make friends wherever you go will bring positive results to all the zodiac signs, but Neptune's energy can also create illusions and make us see through rose-colored glasses. Try to ground yourself with mindfulness practices on this day to combat the more negative manifestations of this Neptune energy.

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on December 18, 2024

1. Libra

Most compatible zodiac sign for Libra on Wednesday: Aries

Best time of the day for Libra: 3 p.m.

Libra, hold your counsel and don't divulge your secrets helter-skelter. You will thrive when you find the middle ground between expressing yourself to the fullest extent and modulating said expression according to what may encourage the community to show up positively for each other.

This is a fine line to walk, but that's why Libra is a cardinal zodiac sign and a leader! Now's your chance to hold this ability within you and nurture it further to unlock unlimited potential.

2. Taurus

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus on Wednesday: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Taurus: 12 p.m.

Taurus, your creativity will be your biggest blessing and bring you superb results on Wednesday, but the Moon in Leo may also make a few people look at you as if you are being overconfident or trying to act like a diva.

Don't allow such judgments to sink in because you have the cosmic forces backing you up strongly. No one can stop you unless you allow them to!

Make time for personal pursuits that have nothing to do with anybody else as a way of showing self-love and engaging in self-care. Maybe something as simple as watching a silly TV show all by yourself!

3. Pisces

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Wednesday: Other Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 9 a.m.

Pisces, your psychic abilities and talents are heightened beyond what you have ever experienced.You may have prophetic dreams or a strong premonition that enables you to make good decisions now for the days to come.

Lean into this intuition to bring something truly beautiful into your life. Don't freak out or let your fears hold you back! Have some lavender tea or light lavender incense to boost your psychic powers and bring personal empowerment.

4. Cancer

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Wednesday: Taurus

Best time of the day for Cancer: 2 p.m.

Cancer, you are encouraged to step out of the box and allow yourself to find this middle space between the old and the new to unleash something extraordinary!

Watch a cartoon you loved as a kid and ask yourself why it's one of your favorites to get to know your inner child. Journaling can bring positive answers and new ideas too.

5. Capricorn

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn on Wednesday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 11 a.m.

Capricorn, do exactly as you please without worrying about people-pleasing and the burdens of expectations. You will thrive when you trust your instincts and march to the beat of your drum. This will set the trend for the people who come behind you. After all, you are Capricorn, a cardinal zodiac sign meant to be a leader!

Book a spa therapy just for you or with your bestie! It can be something as simple as a pedicure too.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.