3 Zodiac Signs See Their Dreams Manifest On December 19, 2024

December 19 will be a day that many of us will remember, and for three zodiac signs, part of that memory will be because their dreams manifest as reality. Astrology provides the clues, and Moon square Uranus does the rest of the work on Thursday.

Whenever we have a transit such as the Moon square Uranus, we get to see that we are the ones who have either misunderstood something or that we stood in our own way. We get it now. All it takes is a little rearranging and maneuvering — and bingo: new change, new perspective.

Advertisement

This is how we can go from frustration and disappointment to one where dreams seem possible and ultimately positive. During Moon square Uranus, we are unafraid to dream big. We dare to dream and succeed at making those dreams take flight.

Three zodiac signs see their dreams manifest on December 19, 2024:

1. Gemini

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

You're ready for your dreams to manifest, and it begins with getting out of your own way. What you've been doing over the last few weeks is not what you want to see yourself doing in the next few weeks, and certainly not in the weeks to come. You have allowed yourself to get sucked into the negativity of the times, and during Moon square Uranus, on December 19, you're going to call it quits on all of this depression.

It's too alluring to spend your time on your phone, taking in all of the negativity spewed so easily by so many anonymous people, and something about it all seems so dark and unwanted. You want to dream again; you want your happy place, your hopeful demeanor back.

There's something about this transit, Moon square Uranus, that shows you that the ball is in your court, Gemini, and that you really aren't obligated to feel anything other than what you feel right now, and if you happen to want to be hopeful, then go for it. Set your dreams on course, and navigate yourself all the way there. Make it possible. Manifest!

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

It's important for you not to let go of your very special dreams, no matter what happens in your life, no matter who comes or goes. December 19 puts your dreams back on the map again, Scorpio, and you will suddenly feel a rush of positivity coming back during the transit of Moon square Uranus. You're going to manifest your dreams and make them come true.

What you've been seeing lately is a lot of negative emotions that seem to be flying out with no real purpose, and you're tired of it. What bothers you the most is that you've participated in sharing bad moods, and you aren't satisfied with yourself for doing this.

Advertisement

Rather than beat yourself up, you take hold of that promising Moon square Uranus power and change things up. Where did those beautiful dreams of yours go, Scorpio? You're certainly not going to let go of those dreams, so you summon up the power of manifestation and make those dreams come true.

3. Aquarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Advertisement

December 19 starts with a powerful reminder that this is it. You don't feel as if you've got the time to waste any longer, as the end of the year seems to be approaching rapidly, and you want to manifest certain things.

What better transit than Moon square Uranus to move you into action, as this is the perfect energy for your particular zodiac sign, Aquarius. You know and recognize that you're a big dreamer and that people have accused you of living in your head, but you feel you owe yourself some manifestation.

It's time to get out of your head and into reality, and the fun part is that you like this; it invigorates you. You've needed this kind of stimulation for a while, and just like an old friend, Moon square Uranus comes to your rescue and shows you that the power is within you. Make those dreams come true, and don't look back, Aquarius.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.