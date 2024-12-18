The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 19

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on December 19 are bold with the Moon in Leo. Its energy allows us to be strong and courageous. Do you have a goal you need to complete before the new year? This is the time to do it.

The Moon in Leo points us to the Sun, our collective tarot card for the day. The Sun helps us to remain optimistic, even in the face of adversity. What else is happening on Thursday, per the tarot? Let's find out.

The one-card tarot horoscope for December 19, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Not all decisions are set in concrete, so if you hope a situation will change, ask one more time. You never know if circumstances are different or a new dynamic has entered the picture. What if another person is just busy? Will asking one more time hurt? If not, go for it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Pull back a bit and give your feelings a moment to calm down so you're working from a place that's collected and not filled with anxiety or fear. High emotional energy can blind you from seeing things for what they are.

Withdrawing from a problem emotionally isn't checking out. It could be the best check-in you can do for problem-solving.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Can history repeat itself in your personal life? It can if you choose to ignore past mistakes to avoid repeating them.

It takes courage to recognize and admit that you didn't make the best decision, even though you thought you had at the time.

It's good to take ownership and responsibility and decide you'll work to make things right. You have much more control than you realize.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Do you avoid confrontation? You might dislike being vulnerable because it opens you up to potential rejection.

The good news is that the hardest part is over. Once you say what needs to be said, you experience the joy of realizing it wasn't so hard. You become much more courageous!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Do you love (or loathe) doing new things? You may feel very comfortable with the status quo, so much that you don't want things to change.

But what if a small adjustment to your current schedule or routine opened the door to an exciting experience? Yes, it may require some changes on your part, but wouldn't it be worth it?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Tradition fosters positive memories, but just because something has always been done a certain way does not mean it must remain the same.

You should create a new tradition that is uniquely your own. What do you feel is missing this time of year? How might you create a new holiday tradition that is meaningful and memorable?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

No one likes a greedy person; if you recognize someone isn't generous when you think they ought to be, it can rub you wrong. Should you call the person out? Maybe. Consider modeling the behavior you desire to see in someone else. See if showing how you think should be done can prompt a discussion that leads to change.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

When was the last time you counted your blessings. It's one thing to be thankful in your heart, but today, write down 10 things you feel lucky about. Starting the day with a mindset that focuses on the positives can be a true game changer.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

What stops you from speaking your mind? Communication blocks not only withhold you from intimacy in relationships, but it can prevent you from feeling as happy as you'd like to be.

Do you have the time to chat uninterruptedly with your partner? Create a cellphone-free date night that allows you to focus on a topic without distractions. See if less online time helps you to have more in-life connectivity.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Love is knocking at your door, Capricorn. You may cultivate a new relationship with yourself, a friend or perhaps a passion project. What delights you? What makes you feel happy and full of life? Pursue it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

You love winning, and today, you may experience a desire to take a goal and elevate it a bit more. Few things in life are more motivating and exhilarating than competing against yourself. What have you accomplished? How can you do it better?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

How do you problem-solve? Do you write a pros and cons list and look at the benefits and risks before making a decision? Do you talk to friends to get their point of view?

Review your approach to problem-solving that needs to be addressed before the year ends. What isn't working now might improve with a small tweak.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.