5 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Enter A Positive New Era Starting The Week Of December 23, 2024

The week of December 23 - 29, 2024, five zodiac signs will have something good to look forward to: their romantic relationships enter a positive new era before the year ends.

This week, there's time to process recent events and find a space of peace and togetherness with the one you love. Though you may find yourself putting aside any big conversations or decisions until the new year, you don't have to sacrifice your happiness in the process. Instead, you can fully understand your relationship's purpose and the lessons it's meant to teach you.

Because of what you learned this week, you may need to make new changes in the future. But for now, embrace this peaceful phase. Let yourself realize that your relationship doesn't have to be perfect — and neither do you to deserve love.

Romantic relationships get better for five zodiac signs the week of December 23 - 29, 2024:

1. Libra

You have been going through a deep process of growth and healing, Libra, and you should receive answers to your romantic questions soon. This challenging process worked on the emotional wounds of your current relationship, your romantic history and your childhood. But at a certain point, you have to give yourself what you’ve always looked for from others — love. This decision changes your romantic life forever.

Ultimately, you may decide to part ways with your current partner. This isn’t an immediate decision. Chiron direct brings a peaceful era into your life, allowing you to focus on what feels good — rather than contemplating your plans.

The relationship you choose to commit to helps you become the person you’ve wanted to be with a partner you can truthfully speak to. Welcome to the return of ease to your relationship. You're not sacrificing who you are to keep a relationship going any longer.

2. Sagittarius

To heal, you must be open to it, Sagittarius. Your thoughts have weighed you down recently because of the past. You've not been actively participating in your present — or letting yourself dream of the future. You’ve needed time alone, instead, to face major regrets about the past.

Now, you own your choices and see committing to the right person as freeing. You can truly repair a past relationship — or open yourself up to love. Be honest about your process, and be ready to apologize not just with words but actions if reconciliation is in your future. Realize that you deserve the love you’ve always wanted even if you’ve made a few mistakes.

3. Aries

You don’t need to always be right, Aries, as it’s better to make peace than assert your point. This theme always seems to be an important one for you to consider and learn as it allows you to operate as a partnership with the one that you love rather than being overly controlling.

Although this has been a phase of immense growth, it’s allowed you to start attracting new people into your life and have hope that all the work will eventually pay off with a healthy and loving relationship.

While in this more loving phase, Chiron stations direct in Aries, helping you understand your recent soul lessons and see how you can show up differently for your partner or new love.

Just remember that the improvements you seek in your romantic life will begin with the healing you move through internally so that you can truly see how much your relationship with yourself affects the relationship you attract.

4. Gemini

It’s OK to take a break, Gemini, to enjoy your life and relationship. Recently, there has been a conflict between your profession or what you feel called to pursue and your romantic relationship.

Not everything is as it seems, and though you’ve contemplated breaking up recently, this may be something that you can work through. Trust that you and your partner have made it through all you have so that you can find the confidence to believe you will make it.

Let the First Quarter Moon in Libra help you to work through a problem and enjoy quality time together with more intimate moments. This week will help you and your partner reconnect; let go of fighting or the need to be heard. Rediscover why you fell in love with your partner to strengthen your bond and leave a challenging period behind for good.

5. Leo

You deserve the type of love you’ve always dreamed of, dear Leo. You've reflected on what makes you unique, and this new life phase has helped you to explore a deeper level of authenticity. You're confident in making romantic decisions because you want a relationship that aligns with your truth. What works for you is an unconventional outcome that gives you the best of everything.

If you’re in an existing relationship, this is a great time to plan a getaway or discuss plans to relocate. If you’re single, then this is your sign to get back out there and trust that the love you want is possible. Just give yourself time through Mars retrograde to continue your process of self-growth and let yourself start taking chances to improve your relationship and bring love back into your life.

