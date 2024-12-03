What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About December 4, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Our daily tarot card reading for December 4, 2024, predicts some interesting turbulence in the air. We have many cards in reverse, which reveals a strong need to turn inward and withhold our actions.

We have a busy astrological day, with the Moon changing signs late this evening. Whatever tasks you have in progress, stay the course. Listen to your heart when you want to give up or become overly distracted. Your intuition will guide the way. Based on a one-card tarot reading, here's what is in store for each zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot card reading has in store for you on December 4, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Reclaim your power, Aries. Today is when you can draw the line in the sand and avoid allowing circumstances to govern your choices. The first step to take today? Ownership. When you make your own decisions, things will unfold correctly for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

What do you need to see? Sometimes, self-awareness is difficult to have. It's good to ask others what they see in you that needs improvement. It's not an easy thing to do, Taurus, but it's a helpful action. Try it!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You may be tempted to say a little white lie, but avoid it. Honesty is the best policy, Gemini. The truth may hurt in a moment, but it's the healing ointment that can last a lifetime.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

How do you solve complex financial problems, Cancer? You have to create a strategy that is both doable and sustainable. Have you maximized your money-making opportunities? Are you searching for new ways to create wealth? Watch a few videos and get organized. You can do this!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

What's happening in your life, Leo? You have a lot of wonderful opportunities unfolding, but are you taking advantage of them? Change requires growth, Leo, and you know this better than anyone, right? Today, you may experience some growing pains. So, expect awkward moments, but as you mature and grow, you'll be stronger than ever before.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Are you spending more time on your social media than living the life of your dreams? You have an incredible month ahead of you, Virgo. This tarot card invites you to seize your freedom and go for what you want out of life. Write your bucket list and set a goal to cross each one off.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Life and success, love and romance rarely go in a straight line. You are about to experience a few more ups and downs as you travel along life's journey. Don't get discouraged, though. You may find that this is an exhilarating experience that creates memories and lots of laughter along the way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

How adaptable are you? If you have to make a sudden change in plans, do you have a backup in place? Today's warning from the tarot cards is about time. Expect delays, but don't let waiting cause you to lose time. Pivot. Read a book or work on a different project. Stay productive.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

What's distracting you today? Do you have things you'd like to do but can't? Daydreaming can be a wonderful exercise until it causes you to forget about living in the moment. Bring your attention back around to your priorities. Remember what you set out to do today and commit to it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

No person is an island, Capricorn, and you have all the love and support you need from friends and family. You may feel like you're all alone in the world at times, but if you reach out to your tribe, you'll find out that there are so many who care for you more than words could ever express!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You are one of those fortunate people in life, and this tarot card proves just how lucky in love you are. People in your life are sending you healing energy. You are supported by the universe, and love being channeled your way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Trust your heart, Pisces. You have so much wisdom inside of yourself. You may not have all the answers today. But, if you align your heart with your inner voice and live truthfully, you'll find that your feet lead you down the path you're meant to be on.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.