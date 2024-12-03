Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 4, 2024 — The Sun Squares Saturn

How will the Sun and Saturn affect each zodiac sign's daily horoscope starting December 4, 2024? The Sun in Sagittarius is squaring Saturn in Pisces on Wednesday. This cosmic pairing might bring about feelings of restriction or a sense that achieving your vision is impossible.

However, remember that it only takes one pivotal moment to change everything around. This aspect urges you to embrace discipline and patience as you pursue your goals. Now, let's see what our horoscopes reveal for each zodiac sign on Wednesday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Your zodiac sign's horoscope for Wednesday, December 4, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Lean out of force and control mode to gain a wider perspective. When we cling too tightly to a specific way of doing things, we limit our ability to see new opportunities and solutions. Letting go of control requires patience. Trust that, even if things don’t happen exactly as you planned, they will unfold in their own time and way. Who are we to dictate the mysterious workings of the universe?

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Shake the snowglobe to remember that enchantment is a treat you can give to yourself. Don’t focus on what went a little wonky in the year, and treasure the peculiar findings that you’ve collected along the way. The oddities, the surprises, and even the detours are the things that add character to your journey. They are the gifts that, over time, will shape your story in unexpected and meaningful ways.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

At some point, you will go from considering a change to having no choice. The tipping point arrives when you realize that the path you’re on no longer aligns with your deepest ambitions or values. The comfort of planning and strategizing will no longer satisfy the fire inside you. It’s time to put down your chalkboard, set aside the endless lists, and put your career strategy to the test in the real world.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Your happiness is an ever-evolving quest, a journey that invites you to grow, explore, and embrace the unknown. As you navigate through life, remember that the path to joy is not linear, but a spiral that takes you higher with each turn. Keep spiraling upwards, shedding what no longer serves you, and making space for new experiences, new connections, and new possibilities.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Close your eyes, and launch your artistic masterpieces into the stratosphere. Allow yourself to imagine the limitless possibilities, where your creativity knows no bounds. Let go of the weight of perfection, it’s a far-reaching myth that only keeps you stuck in the planning stage. The real magic happens when you free yourself from the need to control every detail and simply allow the process to unfold.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

By slipping into the shadows, you allow yourself the space to observe what has been quietly pulling your puppet strings. The shadows aren’t places to fear, but rather spaces of insight, where the unconscious patterns and hidden influences that shape your actions and decisions can be seen more clearly. In these quiet corners, free from distraction, you have the chance to truly understand what has been holding power over you, whether it’s fear, doubt, old wounds, or external expectations.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

It’s time to claim your liberation. Speak the words you’ve been holding back, share the thoughts you’ve been afraid to voice. The act of releasing your truth is an act of reclaiming your power. When you finally give yourself permission to speak, you free not only yourself but also the energy that has been blocked, creating space for peace, healing, and authenticity.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

What are you willing to sacrifice to fish for a bigger catch? Sometimes, in order to reel in something truly valuable, we must first let go of the things that no longer serve us—whether it’s old habits, fleeting distractions, or false comforts. If you’re focused on a greater goal or vision, now is the time to tighten your grip on what truly matters and release what is weighing you down.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Circle on the map where you want to conquer, roam, and experiment. This is your invitation to set your sights on uncharted territories, whether in your career, personal growth, relationships, or passions. The places that excite you, spark your curiosity, and challenge your boundaries are the ones you’re meant to explore. Mark them boldly and embrace the unknown.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You have a chance to peek through the telescope and gaze at your future prospects. This is your invitation to transcend the ordinary, to lift your eyes from the ground and focus on the vastness of what’s ahead. The mundane distractions and day-to-day concerns that once seemed so consuming no longer have the same pull. Now is the time to look beyond the horizon, past the familiar, into the cosmic possibilities that await.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Remember, you’re the main protagonist in your storybook. Your life is yours to narrate, and every chapter is an opportunity to shape the plot. Pop the kettle on, take a moment to reflect, and re-read past chapters. What patterns do you notice? What familiar themes have emerged along the way? Have you found yourself stuck in a repetitive loop, playing out the same roles or facing the same challenges?

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You are laying the bricks of your legacy, one intentional step at a time. This is not a race for quick fixes or shortcuts, but a journey of true, sustainable growth. Kick any microwaveable measures of success to curb those fleeting, instant results that only serve to distract you from the real sacred work. True success is built slowly, thoughtfully, with resilience and vision at every turn.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.