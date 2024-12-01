What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About December 2, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Monday's tarotscope is here to bring insight into your day.

Written on Dec 01, 2024

tarot horoscope December 2 2024 zodiac signs Design: YourTango | Photos:
Your daily tarot card horoscope is here for December 2, 2024 to bring insight into how the zodiac signs can make the most of Monday's energy. The Moon enters hardworking and determined Capricorn, reminding us to release unhelpful habits or limiting thoughts and beliefs

Be committed to your work goals. Don't cut corners if you have a project that needs your utmost attention. Be diligent, and you'll get the respect you deserve when the work is done. Now, according to your one-card tarot reading, let's find out what else is in store for each zodiac sign.

The daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Monday, December 2, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

aries tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Swords 

It's time to get creative, Aries. What would you like to do next? Do you have a creative project you hope to bring to fruition?

Are you thinking big? Whatever you plan to do, use your imagination. Don't stifle it. Let it explore and conceive incredible things for you to try.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

taurus tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Luck is something you create for yourself. It's much more hard work and effort than chance. 

Today, fate can have a chance to meet with reality. Destiny will only catch up with you if you run toward it instead of walking away.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

gemini tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Smile, Gemini. Your instincts and intuition are a light that will guide you in the right direction. You may feel lost today or uncertain about what path to take. 

However, trust that the still, small voice in your heart will guide you. Even when you are headed in the wrong direction, there's something to learn when your life turns around.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

cancer tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Strength

You don't have to do it all. You also don't have to be the best at each item you attempt to do. You can apply your current knowledge toward a goal, project, dream or relationship and mature as things evolve. Strength isn't being where you need to be; sometimes, it's being willing to try when you are not.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

leo tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Are you experiencing a setback or feeling like things aren't moving as quickly as you'd like today? Loss of time can exponentially be made up for you later. 

You might experience a significant boon in the future that makes up for today's hardships. Don't give up on a dream when it's difficult. Instead, double down your energy and effort.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

virgo tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Do you long to write? Perhaps you have a story to tell? This tarot card indicates a need to communicate your thoughts openly and expressively. Get your ideas out there and allow yourself time to ruminate. This is a great time to try even if you don't view yourself as a writer.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

libra tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Arguments happen, but every time you bump heads with someone you care for, it's an opportunity to learn and grow closer. You get to see what things bother that person. You can explore what to do to be more empathetic and kind. Use difficulties to grow closer through respect and mutual understanding.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

scorpio tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Devil

It's hard to admit when something feels more powerful than you do. Do you often cave when you are on a diet or need to avoid a certain thing? It's normal to experience bouts of weakness as you adjust your resolve. Eventually, you will master this vice and conquer it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

sagittarius tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You may feel like a certain person has incredibly gifted traits that you wish you possessed. They may be more organized or diligent than you right now. Rather than feel like you compete, learn from observation. Let their talents and grit mentor you so you also improve.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

capricorn tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Do you prefer your life to remain the same? You may like how things are. The last thing you want is for things to change. You can maintain the status quo to provide stability or consistency to a relationship or someone you care for. However, change is also a part of life, and adjusting gradually to embrace it is good.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

aquarius tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Are you allowing your thoughts or fears to get the best of you? Do you need a friend to remind you how strong you truly are? Don't go the entire day, keeping a worry to yourself. Open up about your concerns. Write them down if you have to. Getting negative thoughts out in the open is the first powerful step toward self-control and healing.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

pisces tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Is someone acting carelessly? You may wonder if they are giving enough thought or concern to a task they must finish. If the person is younger, consider gently guiding them with helpful advice. If it's a person you report to or ought to know better, give input gently but respectfully when possible.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

