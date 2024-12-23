4 Zodiac Signs Receive Signs From The Universe On December 24, 2024

December 24, 2024 is a very special day for many people, and this year, four zodiac signs receive positive signs from the universe that lead to happy endings. We've got the astrological transit of Jupiter square Saturn to help see us through. On this, we can rely.

There's magic in the air, and while some of us think we've manufactured that magic on our own, we can also trust in the idea that there's something very genuine happening here, and it's not just in our heads. The universe shows us in individual ways that we've got something amazing to look forward to if we believe.

Advertisement

Four zodiac signs receive signs from the universe on December 24, 2024:

1. Aries

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

It's Christmas Eve, and whether this is a special day for you or just another day on Planet Earth, the reality is that people worldwide are sending out good vibes, and this seems to affect everyone alike.

Advertisement

You pick up on this good vibe, stimulating your sense of goodness. During this day's transit, you'll see we don't need to 'all agree' to feel peaceful and happy. Yes, there are differences of opinion everywhere you turn, but there is one universal truth: we all want love, peace and happiness.

And you, by example, Aries, play your part in keeping the peace and bringing the love. You will receive a sign from the universe, and it will show you that, in the end, the only thing that matters is love.

2. Taurus

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Advertisement

What you know is that all the stress and tension you've experienced recently is temporary and meant to be. You can take a hint from the universe at this time, and with the universe's help, you'll see that you've learned a lot simply by letting it all happen.

Saturn's energy, squared by Jupiter, is not meant for the weak of heart, and by no means are you weak, Taurus. You've gained enough experience in your life to know that somehow everything is meant to be.

This is part of the great message you'll receive on Tuesday. Everything in your life is meant to be, and with this knowledge, you can see it all as good, part of the grand plan, and something you can work with.

Advertisement

3. Virgo

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

What excites you about this day is that general sensation of peace on Earth, and while that might sound like a little 'Hallmark greeting card,' the truth is there is the presence of peace going on right now. Current events haven't stopped, but most of us are just not interested in anything other than our family life and the joy we can experience if we let it happen.

And for you, Virgo, you'll be very determined to connect with your intuition and walk away from the noise and the chatter of media and all that comes with it. The universe is telling you to chill, and you are more than happy to do so.

Advertisement

The universe is no slouch regarding wake-up calls; That heavy Saturn energy is always there to remind us that we're in charge of our mental state, and you take hold of yours and steer yourself towards something good and peaceful.

4. Capricorn

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Advertisement

If anyone will take away something big and positive from this day, it's you, Capricorn, as this is YOUR time of year. You feel good about everything, and the people in your life seem to be working with you on that good feeling.

The universe brings you the knowledge that if it's going to be a good day, you'll have to be the one who steers it in that direction. Yes, it's a good time of year for you, but you are conscious that you're the one who makes it that way.

The universe lets you know that you do have the power to bring joy if that is indeed what you want. And, of course, that's what you want, Capricorn. Signs from the universe are all around you, and you pick up on the idea that joy is up to you.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.