Relationships Improve For 5 Zodiac Signs From December 9 - 15, 2024

From December 9 - 15, 2024, provides opportunities for each zodiac sign to improve their relationship. Starting Monday, addressing what you’ve been ignoring or hoping would take care of itself is important.

Healing and improving your romantic life can only be done by facing whatever is going on with an open heart and trusting that only a relationship based on truth can continue to grow. But more than that, you deserve to be loved for all you are, which means you can’t continue to keep feelings to yourself and receive what you desire.

Mercury is at the end of its retrograde, which means what you were meant to reflect on is finally reaching a point of fruition, which you will be guided to talk about with your partner. At the same time, Venus in Aquarius will inspire you with new ideas and approaches that previously weren’t available. This will let you take this opportunity to discuss what you’ve been feeling and use it to improve your relationship.

On Saturday, December 14, retrograde Mercury will align with retrograde Mars in Leo, providing a pivotal moment for clearing the air and healing as long as you’re willing to get to the root of what has been happening. Try to keep any tempers or frustrations in check, especially when conversing.

As hard as it may feel to confront issues head-on, it is necessary, especially in the week of December 9, as you’re reminded that only a relationship based on truth can survive.

Five zodiac signs whose relationships improve during December 9 - 15, 2024:

1. Sagittarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

This has been an eye-opening time for you, dear Sagittarius, as you’ve spent the last few weeks healing from your past and figuring out what that means for your romantic relationship. Much of what you once prioritized or thought you wanted has shifted, changing the landscape of your life and making you wonder how to approach a relationship now that you’ve grown so much.

As the energy shifts during the week of December 9, give yourself time to acclimate to the new shifts and the personal growth they represent. However, consider planning a ceremony where you let go of your past, including any regrets. The Full Moon in Gemini on Sunday, December 15, would be a healing opportunity to celebrate this new phase of your life.

The Full Moon in Gemini will rise on Sunday, December 15, the same day Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius. This will close out the period of reflection you’ve been in since November 25 and the cycle you’ve been in since June 6 when the New Moon in Gemini peaked. Try to honor your growth and reflect on how much you’ve changed within yourself to truly feel confident in taking a chance on love again.

2. Gemini

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Celebrate the wins, Gemini, instead of just thinking how much more needs to be figured out. Mercury has been retrograde in Sagittarius since November 25, causing deep reflection and misunderstandings in your relationship.

As Mercury stations direct in Sagittarius on Sunday, December 15, that energy starts to release as you can develop a greater understanding and clarity for the recent issues that have come up.

As much as this helps you in your process, with Mars still retrograde in Leo, it may feel like you have other situations to figure out now. But it’s important to find gratitude for the clarity and answers that you do have instead of only focusing on what seems to still be in process. Your relationship doesn’t need to feel perfect for you to know it’s right.

As you lean into Mercury stationing direct in Sagittarius on Sunday, December 15, it’s important to be clear about the purpose of this time. Use this as a chance to journal what has come up in recent weeks, especially regarding any patterns you’ve noticed.

3. Cancer

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Take your time, Cancer. As excited as you are about this new chapter in your life, there is no reason to rush into anything. The stresses you are feeling are more internal than anything outside of you, but to see that, you consciously need to slow down and allow yourself to catch your breath.

Normally, you feel so excited at this moment that you want to rush into a new beginning; however, after all you’ve been through, you also need to embrace this as a time to reset. By giving yourself time to process and make new plans, you are changing how you will show up for a future or existing relationship.

Retrograde Mercury in Sagittarius will align with Venus in Aquarius on Friday, December 13, allowing you to pause, care for yourself, and reflect on the changes you hope to make.

This is more than just improving your relationship, but completely alters the agreement and how you and your partner have operated together in this union. But before you rush headlong into anything, you also need to embrace the energy of Venus in Aquarius and remember that you need to prioritize your well-being.

4. Aquarius

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

You should feel a sudden clarity, dear Aquarius, that helps get you out of any comfort zones and take a new chance on love – or within your existing relationship.

This can help you have a fresh perspective that may have you looking at a previous matter in a new light, especially with Mars currently retrograde in Leo, highlighting your house of relationships.

This energy is helping you to focus on what you haven’t addressed with your partner or what has been blocking you from being able to plan your future together.

On Saturday, December 15, Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius will align with retrograde Mars in Leo, giving you a deep space for reflection and learning what the issue in your relationship has been. Although you’ve done your best to talk about what has come up, it can be hard to do that when you’re still figuring out what that is.

But with retrograde Mercury aligning with retrograde Mars, you will finally understand that it was never about your partner or if you wanted this relationship to last but that an external factor was making it seem impossible. This applies specifically to being able to plan the future of your relationship, whether or not marriage is included in that.

5. Leo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Everything comes up in the moment that it is meant to, Leo, if it feels like a lot is happening at once. Mars recently stationed retrograde in your sign of Leo, propelling you on a journey of self-growth and reflection.

However, the Full Moon in Gemini on Sunday, December 15, will help you understand what has been negatively affecting your relationship. To receive this information, though, you must be open-minded and not let pride rule your responses.

If you want this relationship to work, you must put all that aside and approach each moment as a chance to improve — and not bitter.

Be mindful of taking something personally or projecting fault solely onto your partner. It’s these themes that may arise to help you understand that how you approach your relationship will be reflected in what you end up experiencing.

The Full Moon in Gemini on Sunday, December 15, closes out a cycle that began on June 6 with the New Moon in Gemini. Gemini rules over your house of long-term relationships, marriage, and commitment, which means that a conversation or offer came in around the time of the New Moon that is now coming back up for reflection and completion.

This doesn’t mean your relationship is doomed to end, but your way of relating to your partner may have to be adjusted if you want a future together.

Although Mars is retrograde in Leo at this time, it may help you be more open to your partner and look for ways to resolve your challenges, rather than just blaming them and focusing on a new love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.