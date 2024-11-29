Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Card For November 30, 2024

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for November 30, 2024, reveals how Saturday's New Moon in Sagittarius affects each zodiac sign.

The New Moon is a time for new beginnings, and each tarotscope provides insight into how and where to exert your energy for the day.

See what is in store for you and your life on Saturday, according to a tarot card reader.

Each zodiac sign's tarot card reading for Saturday, November 30, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You can be financially free, even if it doesn't seem that way right now. A careful plan with steps that you can take will help you reach your goals. It's all within reach. Be patient, little ram. You'll get there.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Your wishes are coming true, Taurus. Everything you dared to dream about will soon become a reality. You may have felt that your dreams could never be real, but you're working to change all that... and it is happening.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Lucky you. Things are beginning to look up, and you will find that fate and a turn of events are due to one thing: grit. You have earned your climb up the ladder. No one gave you what you are receiving. It's through your hard work, sweat and determination. Bravo!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Tradition is a wonderful thing. It can be the glue that holds a family's special time together. There is a sense of security in the familiar. While it can feel boring or outdated at times, it's predictable, making it such a beautiful and useful tool to follow.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

What do you want your finances to look like in 2025? Do you want to make a certain amount of income or are you starting a business and wish to have a set number in sales? Set an intention. Think about that vision for your future and write down a statement reminding you of your claim for the future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Be honest. Integrity will go a long way for you today. While it may not be easy to say what you're thinking or give feedback that isn't as positive as you'd like, it's still the ideal option. You will be happier knowing you were truthful than dishonesty for the sake of kindness.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

The tougher the conflict, the greater the need for improved communication. Keep lines of communication open. Don't stonewall or close the door when information needs to be shared or ideas expressed. The toughest part about speaking with someone during conflict is moving beyond the egos. You can do it, but will you?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You have a lot on your plate, which can sometimes be exhaustive. You may wonder if it's all worthwhile when you are down. However, after some rest, you'll see things differently. Life has highs and lows. Things will turn around before you know it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Lady luck is here to help you when you need her. You have to ask for her to come around. Luck is something you create, but don't fear if you've made mistakes in the past. You can turn things around with a. little time, energy and effort. Believe in yourself. You can create magic when needed!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Let love fill your heart. Positive energy is contagious. The more joy and happiness you feel, the more it is drawn toward you. You may not feel it now, but do things that generate feelings of love and happiness and watch how those sensations come to you again in full measure!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgement

You are as you believe yourself to be. If you view the world through a cynical lens, then life will appear lackluster and gray. However, should you decide to wear your rose-colored glasses today, you'll soon see that life is rosy, too!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You may prefer not to multitask, but you should have to do a few things you can manage. Try to pay close attention to everything you must do, even if there are many moving parts. The moment you can focus on one thing, leap to the opportunity. Don't miss it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.