The One-Card Tarotscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 27, 2024

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for November 27, 2024, brings useful wisdom and advice you can use on Wednesday. We have peak intuitive energy with the Moon entering the depths of Scorpio. When our intuition reaches new levels, we sense what needs to change and what should stay the same for now.

The Moon will square Pluto in Aquarius, which indicates a need to keep things the same rather than make sweeping changes. Here's what else you ought to know based on a one-card tarot reading.

The one-card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, November 27, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Do you feel the energy lifting? This tarot card predicts a creative day filled with inspiration, hope, and positive energy.

What do you want to focus on? If you have an important project requiring some imagination, make it a priority today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

You can be empathetic and kind, Taurus. Being judgmental will require extra restraint today, as the Judgement tarot card indicates a need to exercise fairness.

Before making a final decision that you can't reverse, ask yourself what is best for all persons involved. How might you find a middle ground?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Do you feel stuck in life? When you are tired, hungry, lonely or out of your element, it's easy to forget all the great things you have going for you.

Sometimes, a simple nap or a change of pace is all you need to restore your positive outlook. Make time to pause and see how slowly down can boost your mood.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Share what you can, and when you have nothing monetary to give, can you dedicate some time?

Today, you may be asked to do some type of charity work or to contribute to another person in need. Think outside the box if resources are slim. You can figure out what will work to help others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

You're experiencing a bounce back from a tough financial period. Today, money problems begin to lessen.

Your good choices and a budget help you to get things back on track. This year can end strong for you when you are wise with your money.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Be patient, Virgo. Today's risk is overreacting about things that may be out of control — or appear that way.

Take a step back to get a better viewpoint. A little space from a problem can provide clarity. First appearances aren't always accurate. Ask questions to discover all the facts.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

You are fertile and full of life-giving energy today. What do you want to create? Make a list. Imagine your future exactly as you'd like it to be. See things as you desire, and then work to create your new reality.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Are you experiencing relationship problems? The holidays can be intense for many reasons. Disharmony, tension and egos may need more love, patience and kindness.

Ask yourself if your situation can be improved with more care and sensitivity. See how you can be the peacemaker that starts the change.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Start the day with gratitude. You may feel concerned about the greed people display in power and position.

Rather than take on the weight of the world, focus on your community and the lives you impact most. You can be the small ripple that moves a great pond!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

Did someone you love run from a problem? It can be tempting to try and hold someone accountable for their actions; however, time often teaches lessons when a person is ready. Instead, aim to be an empathetic witness to the struggle of a person's story.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Hurt people often hurt others. Today, it can be so easy to feel jaded or betrayed by someone's actions. You may find it easier to detach and do something else.

Focus on a hobby or an enjoyable activity. Look for ways to distract and remove yourself from a negative situation toward a more positive one.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Time waits for no one. If you are ready to do something, go for it. Are you afraid to brave things out on your own?

What would happen if you acted courageously and did what you wanted to do, afraid?

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.