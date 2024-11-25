What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About November 26, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Tuesday, November 26, 2024, provides insight into how the day affects a particular area of life. On Tuesday, we have a flexible Moon in Libra, which connects us with the energy of the Judgment tarot card. We are logical and emotional, finding the perfect balance between reason and feeling.

Tuesday's tarot horoscope encourages us to work on our projects and aim for professional growth rather than depend solely on relationships for satisfaction and fulfillment.

Advertisement

This makes Tuesday an excellent day to organize your work week before a long holiday weekend starts. Keep lines of communication open, especially with Mercury retrograde in place. Let's see what the cards reveal for you.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Your zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope on Tuesday, November 26, 2024:

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Aim for clarity? Some situations may need more time before you can see the big picture. Rather than jump to conclusions, wait for the facts. Facts may not come easily to you; if necessary, go the extra step to get to the heart of a matter.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Stay the course, Taurus. It's almost time to cash in. You are so close to an important goal, Taurus. When life feels like an upward climb, it could mean that you're edging closer to the top of a mountain. Don't quit until you've reached your final destination.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

What do you believe about a person, yourself or a situation? Rather than become closed-minded or brittle in your thinking, challenge those ideas. If your beliefs are true, they will withstand questioning. It's good to evaluate your values so you can support them and feel confident that you're on the right path.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Betrayal hurts, and when you put your trust in something, someone or an institution, regaining faith in life after disappointment is very challenging. You don't want things to cause you to lose hope in the future. Rather than allow your heart to become jaded, think about who you want to be and why light is preferable to darkness.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Why do people lie? You may encounter a person having difficulty accepting the truth about a problem. This may manifest in their inability to be honest with you or themselves. Denial is tough to overcome. A gentle approach may be necessary.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

The end of a project or goal is near. You're ready to see things to the very end, and when you complete this journey, enjoy the final product. Don't rush into something new without celebrating your wins.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Are you rushing into a relationship without knowing if it's the right one for you. Cuffing season can bring out your desire for love stronger than common sense. This tarot card is warning you to take things slow. With Mercury retrograde, it may be a good idea to keep both feet on the ground while you get to know someone better.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Feelings are essential; when your intuition tells you to pause, it's best to listen. The same thing is true when your gut tells you it's OK to rush ahead and do what you want. When have you regretted not listening to your heart? When have you witnessed your intuition being right? Use the past to help guide you forward.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

A tough time may be on the horizon for you or a friend. You may wonder what the purpose of hardship or difficulty is. It's not easy to see the light at the end of the tunnel when your feelings are hurt; however, things often fall apart so that they can be put back together better. Have faith.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Do you want some time to yourself? It may seem easier to do things independently to save time and concentrate. If your productivity requires you to set aside time for your work or errands, let others know so you can coordinate schedules and be on the same page.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Relationships have their share of ups and downs. A bad day in love does not have to mean a partnership is over. It could indicate where you can grow closer and learn more about each other. See things as a chance for closeness and more intimacy when possible.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Change is scary, but it can also be a wonderful part of a new journey. You may not know what you're doing today, but that means you can learn and become a more resilient and resourceful person. Pursue knowledge when you discover a learning curve. Let it help you figure out what you need, and then go for it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.