3 Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Good Fortune The Week Of December 2 - 8

Three zodiac signs will experience an incredibly lucky week from December 2 - 8, 2024. What contributes to the good fortune found in their weekly horoscopes?

Mars in Leo will begin a long retrograde journey that will last until January 6, 2025.

Use this time to reflect on the choices you’ve made, the actions you’ve taken, and what your motivating factor is — but most of allow yourself to learn so that once Mars stations direct, you can also begin to make better decisions that will help you attract greater luck and abundance into your life.

On Saturday, December 7, Venus and Ceres shift into Aquarius just before Neptune stations direct in Pisces.

Venus and Ceres bring an unconventional and altruistic approach to manifesting your intentions, inspiring you to consider the path you haven’t taken and reminding you that you must change your approach to attract what you’ve never had.

But as Neptune stations direct, there is a profound return of hope that will allow you to believe in yourself profoundly and receive the divine messages and redirections from the universe so you can be confident you are living within your purpose.

This energy will be amplified on Sunday, December 8, with the First Quarter Moon in Pisces

Challenge the status quo and turn it into a new beginning. Although you will be inspired to take action, you may also find yourself revisiting certain dreams or themes of the past so that you can now see how to manifest them fully.

Three zodiac signs experience luck and good fortune starting December 2 - 8, 2024:

1. Sagittarius

Embrace the process, Sagittarius, without letting a feeling of wanting to rush ahead deter you from what is meant for you. Only when you are your most authentic self can you attract the luck meant for you and truly feel like you are working with the universe — instead of against it.

Rushing in this moment will only lead to you missing important lessons and new ways of seeing life. Try to see that everything is happening for you, rather than against you, so you can truly begin to understand more deeply how to step into your destiny.

On Friday, December 6, Mars will station retrograde in Leo in your house of luck and abundance. Mars represents forward movement, action, ambition, and what truly motivates the changes you are looking to make. In Leo, it allows you to connect to your heart more deeply.

It will also help you embrace a deeper level of authenticity to create what genuinely resonates with your soul versus what may only appear good to others. This is your chance to write your own rules for life, to let go of the need for approval, or to feel like you aren’t good enough if you create what feels good rather than what everyone else is doing.

2. Gemini

Gemini, you are set to experience a surge of luck, so trust yourself when making important decisions. Trusting yourself has become difficult recently, as everyone has an opinion on what you should be doing, but only you know in your heart what is meant for you. As much as you naturally care about those in your life, they may not ultimately know what is best for you — because only you do.

Try to get back to the visions you had for your life before other people made you start doubting your dreams so that you can seize all the luck of the universe and finally start manifesting what you know is part of your soul's purpose in this lifetime.

Venus and asteroid Ceres will shift into Aquarius on Saturday, December 7, activating your house of luck, wealth, and new beginnings. Venus governs over joy, abundance, and finances, while Ceres helps to set you free and help you rise in your independence and ability to manifest whatever you wish.

This won’t be uncaring energy, especially as Ceres in astrology also tries to benefit the collective. Still, you will be operating with greater confidence and more unapologetic as you understand that you can achieve success, wealth and loving connections you’ve always wanted.

3. Cancer

You've never given up no matter what life has thrown at you this year, Cancer. In difficult moments that seemed to provide no positive benefit, you continued to trust the path and work with whatever was occurring in the present moment.

As you’ve moved closer to starting a new chapter in your life, you’ve also begun to lack the hope and faith that it won’t only be genuinely different than your past — but will also make all you’ve gone through worth it.

These crises of faith were divinely arranged to test your will and worthiness, but they are also about to shift as you finally can see the light at the end of the tunnel and feel more positive about where your life is headed.

Neptune will station directly in Pisces on Saturday, December 7, igniting a return to hope and allowing you greater faith and resilience.

This will allow you to see the glass as half full again instead of only wondering what else you must accomplish or work through. But it also puts you in greater connection to the source and your intuition, as you can now see more of the spiritual reason for your journey up to this point.

You are emerging from a night of the soul era in which everything that you no longer need has been removed, and you will begin to understand why everything had to happen in the way it did — and start to look forward to the future.

This will be intensified on Sunday, December 8, as the First Quarter Moon in Pisces rises, allowing you to create a new beginning based on a return of hope and faith within yourself that not only has everything been happening as it was meant to — but that it also has helped bring you to your destiny, and great comeback.

