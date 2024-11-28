5 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes From December 2 - 8, 2024

Five zodiac signs will have the best weekly horoscopes between December 2 - 8, 2024. Several intense astrological transits deliver great energy to Leo, Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and Sagittarius zodiac signs.

On December 6, Mars will go retrograde in Leo, drawing out an intense need to not be as active as usual but to be more well-informed about where we act and how we go about life. Retrogrades are also a great time to introspect. Mars retrograde is great for considering your physical fitness and athleticism and whether anything needs to be adjusted or reconsidered.

December 7 will be an action-packed day with Venus and Ceres entering Aquarius and Neptune's retrograde, ending with Neptune going direct in Pisces. The collective can feel a bit hyperactive under this influence and more dreamy/creative than usual.

So choose where you wish to direct this energy to reap the rewards, whether in a personal project, a spontaneous adventure with friends, or even cooking up a storm for a backyard BBQ.

Five zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes for December 2 - 8, 2024:

1. Leo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo this week: Taurus

Best day of the week for Leo: December 5

Leo, this week's horoscope encourages you to look closer at your life and ask yourself which parts bring you the most joy and hold you back from glory. You get to redefine your life as you slowly make your way to the end of the year and start 2025.

Be more social and engage with your friends and loved ones. Have meaningful conversations that go beyond the surface level. This will also spark your heart and bring you fresh inspiration!

2. Taurus

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus this week: Capricorn

Best day of the week for Taurus: December 7

Taurus, the horoscope for you this week will feel like a firefly to you that comes out of the blue and brings you tremendous joy and blessings. You will discover that you are more capable than you gave yourself credit for.

You need to be calling the shots to benefit your life path. The first half of the week will be more relevant in this regard, but the second half will become the ground where you receive the full extent of your blessings.

Try to ground yourself with daily meditation or even focused breathing. That will help you separate what may be peer pressure from what is a genuine desire in your heart. You can also journal about your experiences, which will help you remember the signs and synchronicities leading to your blessings.

3. Virgo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo this week: other Virgos

Best day of the week for Virgo: December 6

Virgo, your horoscope this week has a cutthroat quality to it. It's the kind of straightforward energy that helps one achieve all their goals, regardless of who supports them and who is not. Lean hard into this because there's tremendous power you can derive from this space, which can catapult you into the highest levels you wish to reach.

The first half of the week will be more relevant in this regard, especially in your career. But the second half will allow you to take things slow and unwind so your soul can rejuvenate and rest.

The second half will also be a great time to focus on self-care. This will help you go farther and faster than ever imagined. Try to be more introverted during this period, too, as that may benefit you also.

4. Capricorn

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn this week: other Capricorns

Best day of the week for Capricorn: December 4

Capricorn, enjoy your relationships with your family and friends this week and allow that to bring you joy and blessings. You are encouraged to follow your routines and maintain a steady pace. Patience will be your greatest boon during this time.

Set your intentions and lean into what truly matters to you. Your manifestation powers will be strong, too, but they won't be as obvious as fireworks. Journal what you want in the coming weeks and the New Year; the cosmic forces will help bring that to your life.

5. Sagittarius

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius this week: other Sagittarius

Best day of the week for Sagittarius: December 5

Sagittarius, this week's horoscope is beautiful for your studious side and gather knowledge. New adventures await you once you discover how to expand yourself and your horizons. You will benefit from steering towards situations and people who bring joy to you.

In the second half, you are encouraged to utilize the knowledge you gain to create something significant in your life, whether a professional or a personal endeavor. The cosmic forces are backing you up!

