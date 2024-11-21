5 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes From November 25 - December 1, 2024

Five zodiac signs will have great weekly horoscopes from November 25 - December 1, 2024. We start the week with Mercury Retrograde in Sagittarius on November 25.

Mercury retrograde lasts until December 15, so incorporate a grounding ritual into your daily life. Doing things that foster a sense of groundedness can help you navigate the retrograde season. Retrograde is the perfect time to be introspective and thankful for your blessings. You may benefit from journaling over the next three weeks.

On the last day of the week, December 1, we will have a New Moon in Sagittarius. So, set your intentions. The New Moon allows us to enter December on a brilliant note. Plan what you'd like to accomplish before the year ends.

Five zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes for November 25 - December 1, 2024:

1. Virgo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Virgo this week: Pisces

Best day of the week for Virgo: November 25

Virgo, your weekly horoscope begins with you setting the standard and pace in both your private life and your career. Set your schedule in such a way that it allows you to follow through on any decisions you make the first half of the week, so you can take action and get projects done before the New Moon.

If you feel called to, gift your loved ones flowers over the Thanksgiving weekend. It can be sunflowers to represent joy or white roses for elegance. Choose your symbol and the message to express gratitude. A gift will bring positive energy into their lives and enable them to engage with love and embrace your appreciation.

2. Cancer

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer this week: Pisces

Best day of the week for Cancer: November 27

Cancer, your horoscope this week encourages you to have a grounding ritual in your daily life to help you embrace the energies in the cosmos. Some of you may feel more tired or even depressed, but if you lean into activities and symbols that bring peace and positivity to your life, they will counter this.

Just remember: you are on the best horoscopes list because something is changing for you behind the scenes, which will help your soul heal. So, despite the outer manifestations, this is a good outcome almost like an internal purge.

Now's also a good time to journal your thoughts about the future. We are slowly moving towards the end of the year and the beginning of the New Year 2025. This will align your desires with the cosmic currents working in your favor.

3. Scorpio

Most compatible zodiac sign for Scorpio this week: Other Scorpios

Best day of the week for Scorpio: December 1

Scorpio, your weekly horoscope encourages you to be honest with yourself and lean hard into your authentic self-expression. You will experience something truly ground-breaking. Those who celebrate Thanksgiving will also realize there's much to be thankful for, including your self and personal expression when you live authentically. It gives hope and brings light to those like you who may feel stifled for various reasons and societal factors.

Now's a good time to engage with the language of flowers and express yourself. You can bring home flowers to help you change the energy within and use them to gift others something positive and beautiful.

4. Pisces

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces this week: Scorpio

Best day of the week for Pisces: December 1

Pisces, your horoscope this week is very significant from the perspective of the long-term and the next few weeks of your life. So trust the signs and synchronicities you observe because they will guide you where you need to go and away from what may hold you back.

Now's a good time to incorporate a daily grounding ritual. This will help you make the most of the cosmic blessings that are here for you and help you realize that your path doesn't have to be a carbon copy of the people around you. Choose yourself and walk the path that resonates within!

5. Taurus

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus this week: Other Taurus

Best day of the week for Taurus: November 28

Taurus, you are encouraged to step back, slow down, and breathe. This will allow you to tap into the blessings here without allowing the outer planetary energies to create a vortex of anxiety and restlessness within you.

If you can do this, your blessings will unfold beautifully, and you will get to make core memories with your loved ones, especially over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Now's also a good time to focus on healing your soul. As we slowly move towards the end of the year, the energies will become transitional, which is perfect for setting fresh intentions. This way, you can walk into the new age with greater confidence and personal power.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.