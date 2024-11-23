5 Zodiac Signs With Really Good Horoscopes On November 24, 2024

Five zodiac signs will have wonderful horoscopes on Sunday, November 24, 2024. Plus, it's a repeating number day. So watch out for signs and synchronicities around you!

Our astrology for the day highlights Saturn in Pisces' relationship with the Moon in Virgo. Each reminds us that creativity will always be in tension with our desire to have structure and explore.

Sun in Sagittarius reminds us to be open-hearted and open-minded when engaging with new people from different cultures, whether in person or online. Sunday is the perfect day to learn more and grow professionally. Work on projects that provide long-term usefulness to yourself and others.

Just remember that we have a Mercury Retrograde coming up on November 25. So prepare yourself by outlining your plans and thinking about which grounding rituals you can do to remain focused. Now, let's focus on Capricorn, Pisces, Taurus, Aries, and Cancer, who have very very good horoscopes on Sunday.

Five zodiac signs with really good horoscopes on November 24, 2024:

1. Capricorn

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn on Sunday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 5 - 6 p.m.

Capricorn, your horoscope on Sunday encourages you to be more playful and bring out your inner child from within. If you have children or nieces and nephews, now's a great time to engage with them. Bask in the energy of honesty and childlike wonder.

Now's also a good time to think about your food and who cooks it. The energy of the person cooking can influence you. So think about cooking your food and making it with love to benefit your body and soul.

2. Pisces

Most compatible zodiac sign for Pisces on Sunday: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Pisces: 2 p.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Sunday is all about solving puzzles and riddles, whether a board game, a video game, or a puzzle brought to you by the signs and synchronicities around you. Journal your insights so you can put the pieces together more easily. The answers will become obvious when you do, ultimately leading you to your blessings.

If you feel called to, now's also a good time to think about your food and how it influences your body. If something makes you feel heavy and wrong, trust your intuition and look for better ingredients or change brands. Your psychic senses will be more heightened at this time, too.

3. Taurus

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus on Sunday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Taurus: 3 p.m.

Taurus, your horoscope on Sunday is all about your friends, family, and extended relatives. Since Thanksgiving is just around the corner, now's a great time to begin thinking about everything you are grateful for this year and why your family means so much to you. This will sync you with the cosmic energy of the holiday weekend and slowly unfold your blessings.

If you feel called to, now's a great time to ask yourself what you wish to do in the coming days as we get closer to 2025. You can get a serious headstart if you start thinking about this now.

4. Aries

Most compatible zodiac sign for Aries on Sunday: Other Aries

Best time of the day for Aries: 12 p.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Sunday encourages you to think about food, sustenance, and nutrition. But not just for yourself. It's also for your loved ones, family, and those you break bread with.

Now's a good time to invite your favorite people together and host a house party where you get up to a lot of fun with each other and also make new memories. This can be a precursor to the Thanksgiving weekend just around the corner!

Some of you are encouraged to be more childlike on Sunday, so your creativity can surface and bring fresh ideas to you. It's also a good time to think about what you wish to do in the coming days, weeks, and months.

5. Cancer

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Sunday: Pisces

Best time of the day for Cancer: 11 a.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Sunday encourages you to find the middle ground between being there for people and your loved ones, being there for yourself, and carving out time for self-care. The middle ground is where you will discover your cosmic blessings.

If you feel called to, now's also a good time to think about what you will do in the holiday weekend next week ... and how you may bring together the energy of gratitude and love for your family to create something beautiful with those who mean the most to you!

