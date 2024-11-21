5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On November 22, 2024

Five zodiac signs will have very good horoscopes on Friday, November 22, 2024. They are Taurus, Cancer, Capricorn, Leo, and Sagittarius. But the rest are encouraged to be sure-footed, too, even as they navigate their lives.

The Moon will transit from Leo to Virgo over the day. This can leave you feeling a little out of your element since fire and earth energy differ in their manifestations and expressions.

So don't be surprised if you are more creative in the morning hours on this day and more laid back in the evening. You will also benefit from spontaneous sessions of focused breathing throughout the day, as that will help you combat any perfectionist tendencies that may arise when the Moon transits to Virgo from Leo.



Saturn in Pisces's relationship with the Moon is also highlighted as beneficial, reminding us that guardrails and discipline are not always bad. They can help you sculpt your life path and become more emotionally intelligent.



Finally, with Vesta conjunct Lilith retrograde in Libra also showing up as benefactors, you are reminded that knowing what you're devoted to and not just letting peer pressure determine it for you.

Sometimes, this may make you stand out from the herd, but that's not bad if it places you on the right side of history and the right side of humanity, justice, and fairness for all.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on November 22, 2024:

1. Taurus

Most compatible zodiac sign for Taurus on Friday: Cancer

Best time of the day for Taurus: 9 a.m./p.m.

Taurus, your horoscope on Friday encourages you to be your best friend and show up for your friends in your life. Platonic love is the theme of the day, but you can also bring this to your romantic relationship through care and affection.

In short, if you lean hard into showing up for people who matter to you, your cosmic blessings will unfold unexpectedly.



You are also encouraged to do something sweet and nostalgic on this day to prepare yourself for the festivities that are about to be upon us in the next week (and throughout December). You can only know what adventures await you once you step out of your comfort zone.

2. Cancer

Most compatible zodiac sign for Cancer on Friday: Taurus

Best time of the day for Cancer: 10 a.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Friday is all about you. Try to go into introvert mode if you can or reduce the amount of socializing you do because that will give you the space to focus on self-care and self-love. That's where your cosmic blessings will reveal themselves.



If you are about to attend a wedding ceremony, you are in for a real treat because this area of life is pretty blessed for you now, even if it's not your wedding. If you feel called to, now's a great time to work with crystals aligned with fire energy, for example, Fire Agate or Ruby, as a way to stoke your inner fire.

3. Capricorn

Most compatible zodiac sign for Capricorn on Friday: Other Capricorns

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 2 - 3 p.m.

Capricorn, your horoscope on Friday encourages you to speak your mind and not back down from a fight. You have the cosmic forces backing you up strongly, so anything you set your sights on will be yours.

As long as you remember what your goal is and some adaptation may be required along the way, you can side-step peer pressure or any other distractions.



You are also encouraged to make time for your family on Friday. Quality over quantity is the keyword. But make sure you are not giving them only the crumbs!

4. Leo

Most compatible zodiac sign for Leo on Friday: Aquarius

Best time of the day for Leo: 9 a.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Friday encourages you to know your mind and set a good example for those who look up to you, whether your children, your students, or even followers on social media.

Your creative energy is also highlighted here as a gateway for you to leave a significant mark on the world. What you choose to do is up to you, but this is where your cosmic blessings will emerge.



If you feel called to, now's a great time to have a deep conversation with your life partner or best friend/sibling about your goals and lives and anything that has been causing anxiety to you all. The answers you receive and the inspiration you gain from this exchange will bring peace to your soul.

5. Sagittarius

Most compatible zodiac sign for Sagittarius on Friday: Other Sagittarius

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 10 - 11 a.m.

Sagittarius, your horoscope on Friday encourages you to be honest with yourself and seek information and knowledge when possible. Whether you read more books, listen to informative audio, watch videos, or interact with people in a workshop, it's up to you how you engage with this quest for knowledge. This will bring your blessings to you.



Make time for your friends on Friday and have fun conversations with them. This will eventually lead to something deeper about life, career, love, family, and more. Deep insights await you on this path.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.