Struggle Ends For 2 Zodiac Signs Starting On November 22, 2024

The two zodiac signs will experience abundance on Friday, November 22, 2024, as they see their specific struggle end thanks to the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo.

According to astrologer and life coach Kristina Gonzalez, last quarter moons help us feel more self-reflective than usual, allowing us to "take stock of where we’re at right now.” In detail-oriented Virgo, we're able to see small things we might otherwise gloss over. A new path opens up and struggles we have been dealing with over the past few months (and for some of us, years!) come to a screeching halt. We finally see the abundance we have been manifesting.

Two zodiac signs in particular use this opportunity see a complete turnaround in their relationships, emotional bonds, and finances, finally creating an abundant life for themselves.

The two zodiac signs see their personal struggles come to an end on November 22, 2024:

1. Virgo

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

With the last quarter moon on the horizon, it might be high time for Virgo to finish up any last-minute projects they’ve had brewing. According to astrologer Aria Gmitter, now is the time to get to work, as your second house will be most impacted by this transition period.

She continued that during this period, it would be wise to submit invoices or ask for repayment on any personal loans given to friends or family members. She explained that Virgo might be getting unexpected refund payments or property settlements.

This is also when the Earth sign Virgo might want to consider working on their own personal wealth. Finding ways to create a self-sustaining income is the greatest way to ensure abundance for the rest of the year. If you’re unsure where to begin, then working on those lending projects is a great place to start, summarized Gmitter.

2. Libra

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

For the air sign Libra, there might be some unexpected developments in your relationships. According to Gmitter, November 22 will be a day that toxic relationships come to an end and toxic people slowly begin to distance themselves from your life.

Though it might sound upsetting, it’ll be the opposite as you gain a sense of freedom and optimism, summarized Gmitter. This freedom from negative energy will lead to better choices as your inner voice guides you to creating lasting abundance on November 22.

She also discovered that the ending of a relationship, project, or the sudden departure of a coworker will all lead Libra to ‘discovering the enemy’ and taking on responsibility that will lead to better pay later down the road.

Finally, leading up to this period, it might be a good time for Libra to declutter. According to Gmitter, decluttering will reveal expensive objects in your home that have been lost in the past.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.