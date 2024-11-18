5 Zodiac Signs Experience Major Improvements In Their Relationships From November 18 - 24, 2024

Five zodiac signs begin experiencing improvements in their relationships once Pluto shifts into Aquarius on Tuesday, November 19, signifying a deep period of change and evolution in your romantic life as you honor your deepest truth and surrender to the divine guidance of the universe.

But this also means you are closing out the lessons that Pluto in Capricorn represented, making this time for both endings and beginnings. Although Pluto’s final move into Aquarius dominates the energy in the week ahead, Sagittarius season will also begin on Thursday, November 21 before the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo rises on Friday, November 22.

As Pluto is encouraging you to shift your focus and direction in your romantic life, Sagittarius season will inspire you to seek the truth. Rather than clinging to anything you have to do, this is a time for exploring your feelings, observing your relationship, and letting yourself embrace whatever arises on your journey.

The Last Quarter Moon in Virgo helps with this energy as you can let go of any strict ideals or perfectionist beliefs opposing your romantic dreams. Let go of the plans you’ve made, and instead let yourself be guided, not just by the universe but the love that has always been meant for you.

Five zodiac signs experience major improvements in their relationships from November 18-24, 2024:

1. Cancer

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

It’s the end of an era, dear Cancer, which means matters in your romantic life are about to significantly improve. Since 2008, Pluto has been moving through Capricorn and highlighting your house of love and relationships. You've experienced profound shifts, but the good news is that you should now have a better idea of what you need in a romantic partner based on your authentic truth rather than any social ideals.

As you prepare to wrap up this time of your life, reflect on all you’ve learned about yourself and love. This can help you more readily embrace the positive changes in store and make sure you are in a place to receive what has always been meant for you.

On Tuesday, November 19, Pluto will shift into Aquarius, officially ending its phase in Capricorn and directing you to begin a new phase in your romantic journey. While Capricorn governs over your house of relationships, Aquarius rules over transformation, rebirth, and themes surrounding intimacy.

This means that you are entering a new phase of life where you remake yourself and enjoy a deeper and all-encompassing connection with a romantic partner. After all you’ve been through, you may have developed a fear of change, so it’s important to reflect on how to make yourself feel safe so you don’t miss a single opportunity for love.

2. Leo

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

The only love that matters, dear Leo, is the one that is based on truth. You are entering one of the most profound phases of your life that help you better understand what you need from love and shed those visions for a relationship that merely look good to others.

While you have an incredibly strong heart that allows you to follow your desires and bring anything you wish to fruition, you often get stuck on making sure it looks like you have the perfect relationship or life. This inclination to prioritize external validation leads to challenges in your romantic life as you turn down or sabotage connections that don’t fulfill that picture of how love should look.

During this new period that you are entering, you are guided to embrace your truth and realize that nothing but the love you share with the one meant for you matters. This new and exciting phase begins on Tuesday, November 19 as Pluto shifts into Aquarius, ruler of your romantic sector.

Pluto does bring change, but because it is such a slow-moving planet, it happens over years instead of weeks. This means there is no race to figure out matters of the heart or take charge to bring about results. Instead, this time is about surrendering to what is and holding space for what arises.

All of this work eventually leads to a more fulfilling relationship, but it takes time, so try to be where you are and hold space for all that feels unknown. Even in change, this is a positive shift for you, but how you approach it makes all the difference.

3. Gemini

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Your relationship takes a positive turn as the Sun shifts into Sagittarius on Thursday, November 21. Sagittarius rules over your romantic relationships, and with the Sun representing action and luck, it is a positive and transformative time. Understand what your heart wants most and become more aware of your individual needs to prepare.

Your romantic life has been going through a transformation phase guiding you to reflect on what you most value and discuss with your partner how that affects the future you create. As Sagittarius season begins, take action, explore more possibilities, and remember that wanting a relationship to work is one of the biggest determining factors of whether it does.

Sagittarius season may activate your house of relationships, but it also brings a unique collection of energy that can help you. Sagittarius rules the higher self and conscious thought, which can help get you out of the everyday routine. Instead of just thinking about today, you can gain a broader perspective of your relationship.

While it’s always wise to reflect and prepare for what you want to welcome in your life, this is also a time of action, so don’t just wait for your partner to come to you or for them to take the first step. Trust your heart so the changes you put in place continue fostering connection and the life of your dreams.

4. Pisces

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Dear Pisces, better times are coming in your romantic life, but you need to release the strict rules you’ve been living by. This is part of learning better balance. As with any lesson, your pendulum swung from the codependent space of letting others walk all over you to strictness and rigid rules and standards.

This process is all part of Saturn moving through your sign, changing how you go about life and love. Gone are the days when you were content looking at everything through rose-colored glasses. Instead, you have been working more diligently on boundaries, transparent communication, and advocating for your needs. While the lessons have been helpful, let your pendulum find balance once again.

The Last Quarter Moon in Virgo will rise on Friday, November 22, offering you a chance to release some of the rigidity affecting your romantic relationship, helping you find greater balance within yourself. Focus on trusting yourself and your growth, realizing that you aren’t safe because of the rules or standards you set up in love, but because of your inner self.

5. Libra

Ibnu Hasan and Dirtyline Studio | Canva

Being so in love with love can also lead you into problematic situations. You tend to fall hard and fast and become incredibly attached to others. When that happens, you run the risk of abandoning yourself.

You are entering a phase of your romantic life in which you go through immense healing, especially concerning your inner child, and the type of relationship you’ve aspired to. Because of that the only truth is that in this moment, you don’t know if this relationship is meant to last, never mind if it actually will.

You begin a period of deeper healing and truth as Pluto shifts into Aquarius on Tuesday, November 19 highlighting your house of marriage, long-term love, and inner child healing. Pluto does involve great transformation, however, it occurs slowly. One of the only guarantees is that how you look at love at this moment or the state of your romantic life won’t be the same as this transit progresses.

Try not to fight the changes and moments of awakening as they arrive, which will be easier if you can begin to prioritize yourself more. Instead of feeling like you need to figure out everything now, simply recognize that you are in the process. Though it may come with changes, it also helps bring the clarity you’ve sought.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.