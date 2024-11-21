Transformation Awaits These 3 Zodiac Signs On November 22, 2024

Transformation awaits three zodiac signs on November 22, 2024, during the Virgo Moon, our ruling energy at this time. The Virgo Moon invites us to take a closer look at ourselves. While this is scary stuff for some, on Friday, three zodiac signs will recognize that the only way to truly change and transform oneself is by seeing oneself in all honesty.

Yes, that can be scary, but it's merely a stepping stone to success. So, transformation awaits us, and all we have to do is catch up to it to enjoy the bliss of change. During the Virgo Moon, so much of what we need involves being sensible and realistic. If we can admit to certain things, we can improve them. We can very easily warm to the idea that change is good.

Three zodiac signs begin a new journey toward happiness and health on November 22.

Transformation awaits these three zodiac signs on November 22, 2024:

1. Taurus

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

During the Virgo Moon that you recognize within yourself a need to change for fear of becoming someone you don't like. And that's all you need, Taurus. Transformation begins on November 22, and for you, it's a now-or-never thing; you need this, and you will have it. No brainer.

Because of the Virgo Moon, you have it in mind that you could do better, and that doesn't mean you are putting yourself down; in fact, you're not. What you are doing is realizing that you've got more in you than what you've been showing people, and you want to start living up to that standard.

You've had it in mind that you want to transform many things in your life, but you never really nailed it down to one thing to start with. Friday changes all that and sets you up with your starting point list.

Once you get into it, you won't be able to stop, and all of it will bring you good fortune, Taurus.

2. Virgo

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You feel so close, yet so far, and so much of that feeling comes from the idea that little productivity happens during this part of the year. Still, you are productive and engaged, and you can't help but feel you want to be noticed for all you do.

It's not a conceit, Virgo; you should be praised for your amazing work, and while you feel this way, you also know that part of that has to do with what you ask for. You've shied away in the past from asking bold questions for fear of rejection; November 22 erases that from your history.

The Virgo Moon has you seeing exactly what you're worth, while feeling brave enough to speak your truth. You have come to know that you can transform your entire life, but that to do so, you must take initiative.

During the Virgo Moon, it's second nature for you to take charge, and in this way, you get to make a major transformation.

3. Scorpio

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva

You didn't realize just how ready the world is for you, and what that means is that you've got something very, very special, Scorpio, and if you choose to share this, you will be rewarded greatly for your efforts.

This means that you will see what you are worth and demand that others see you for who you are rather than for who you are not. You feel strong during the Virgo Moon, and that's because you've just stumbled upon true self-love.

Now, you are ready to enact major change. Now, you feel good enough about who you are to share your ideas in ways that can help others. You feel purposeful, and you can easily take on a leadership position if that feels comfortable. This way, you can continue transforming your world for the good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.