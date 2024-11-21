What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About November 22, Per A Tarot Reader

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for November 22, 2024, reveals how smart prioritizing your health and focusing on self-improvement is. On Friday, we start the week prepared to do our best work over the weekend.

The Moon will leave Leo and enter pragmatic and pensive Virgo, making Friday a powerful one for us. How might this energy affect each zodiac sign's tarot card reading? Let's see with a single tarot card. Here's what you need to know.

November 22, 2024 tarot card reading for each zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Life, people, and situations may be confusing today. Should you feel like you can't make sense of a situation, what is the best thing for you to do at the moment? Should you make a big decision or wait? Adjust the notion that quicker is better. It may be better to take things slow and see how you feel later.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

This tarot card indicates how friendship and being around people you like bring you joy and happiness. Find your tribe, and if you don't know where to start, begin with the things you enjoy doing. Check out meetup groups or join a discussion group locally.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Have you had a good 2024? If you've achieved many of the goals you've set for yourself, then it's time to create new ones. The slate is blank. What do you want your next chapter to be like? What is the greatest change you can imagine? Start there.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Are political tensions affecting your peace of mind? Consider a new path rather than get into it with family or friends. There are many other things you can talk about, right? Pick something you enjoy speaking on and suggest pivoting points to what makes conversations pleasant and easy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

'Tis the season. There are many great ways to share the joy of the holiday with people in your life and beyond. Consider donating to charity or giving gifts that are meant for children and families who are struggling. You can donate time if you don't have money to spare. Think of what you can do to play of part in bringing peace on earth

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Do you feel like there's no way out of a negative situation? You may feel this way due to a negative past or a sense of helplessness. Someone whose been in your shoes may see a different picture. Consider speaking to a therapist, advisor, friend or counselor who can impart their vision into your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's one of those low-key days when slipping into a comfy pair of jeans or sweats feels better than dressing up and spending a day in the office. If you can work remotely or hybrid, today may be made for staying home. If you have a busy schedule ahead of you, you can just plan to do something more relaxing to close out the day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

The truth can set you free. Don't you love a good, honest conversation? Today, you may connect with someone in a way you've not had a chance to do before. Truthful disclosures help you restore your faith in humanity and give you a sweet sense that good people do exist; and you happen to know one.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

What do you need to feel like you can trust someone? Today, defining your boundaries with a potential love interest is highly important to you. Do you wonder if a person can commit fully? Ask and see where their heart is at this time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Things turn around for you, and what once was a stressful situation becomes more manageable. You might need time to readjust to the calm energy that follows a tough season of life. It's going to be a wonderfully peaceful day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Coordinate your plans with a friend to see if you could spend more time together. Schedules change. Times may need to be adjusted to make the most of a trip or an event you want to enjoy together this week.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

What areas of life can you control, and what areas would be best in the hands of another? You may not want to keep working at the level that you're at right now. Perhaps less would be better for you so you can enjoy more leisure time?

See who is interested in helping you and what their rate is. Who knows. Maybe you can afford to hire them.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.