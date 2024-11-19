What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About November 20, Per A Tarot Reader

What do you need to know on November 20, 2024? A daily tarot card reading may help. On Wednesday, the Moon in Leo encourages each zodiac sign to plan their day, commit to their goals, and courageously attain them.

You may be working on a personal or relationship goal. You may have something you need to focus on to grow your career or improve your financial situation. Whatever you must focus on this Thursday, here's some insight for each zodiac sign using a single tarot card.

Daily tarot card reading for each zodiac sign on November 20, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

It's time to internalize your power, Aries. Sometimes, you can lead with force, but this tarot card — the one that you govern, indicates a need to pull back your energy and withdraw from the world.

Knowing when and how to reserve your strength is just as powerful as showing it off. Today, let self-control reveal your fortitude.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Forgiveness is a gift you give to yourself. You are an imperfect person who can make mistakes. You might not get everything right the first, second or third time.

However, good news, Taurus. Practice does make perfect. The one time you win in an area of life where you faltered, you'll feel amazing. You will have worked hard to attain what you earned.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Are you investing in crypto or watching the market closely to decide if you should?

The instability of trends can leave your mind spinning this weekend. Consider how life is the same way. Ride when you feel ready to take on the challenge.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

The light at the end of the tunnel is shining for you in finances. You might not know when you'll pay off a big bill or get out of debt today.

However, because you know what is wrong, you can make smarter decisions each day. You will figure the problem out and soon be in control of your money situation.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

Less can be more, Leo. You don't have to do it all. Simplicity can be a charming goal if you're working for a more fulfilling life.

What would happen if you filled your day with less stuff or things to do and fewer obligations? How might less on your to-do list give you more vitality and zest for living?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Is it time to unplug from social media? A few hours off the screen can do your mind wonders. You may feel the whole world is on your shoulders when you are on your favorite app for too long.

Are you losing hours a day scrolling the feed, looking at reels, or reading post comments? Today, you can destress by putting the phone down and not picking it up until later.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Change is part of life. One consistent experience each living creature experiences is time. While you may wish to hold on to the precious moments of the day, it's also good to realize that because they don't last, you must be fully present.

How might you intentionally enjoy what you have now? What can you do to remember it in the future? Consider pairing a journal with your most precious photos later.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Never say never. Second-guessing yourself is not always the best practice, but there are times when you could be wrong.

Do you wonder if you made a mistake? Own up to it. You might fix a problem sooner than later and avoid regret. Time is on your side, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Do you assume something will come to you — like a check in the mail or a payment? You may want to exercise still cautious when it comes to finances.

You don't want to spend money you 'will' have. Be sure it's in the bank now before buying on credit and needing to figure things out later.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Unexpected changes that create problems are possible today, especially when you have the Tower as your daily tarot card.

What matters isn't that trouble comes but how you handle it. Be proactive and kind. Kindness goes a long way when tension runs high.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

A mindset group or a think tank is great when you need to tap into other people's strengths to compliment your areas of weakness.

Do you have a project that has you stumped? Call in an expert. Get advice. Be humble when asking for help when and if you need it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

You have a lot going on, Pisces, which could cause anxiety. When nervousness happens, what might you do to help alleviate the tension?

Take baby steps today while working through fears that threaten to hold you back from growth.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.