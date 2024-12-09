3 Zodiac Signs Experience Unexpected Fortune On December 10, 2024

Three zodiac signs don't know what's heading their way, but one thing we do know ... it's good. And with our astrology pointing at the transit of Moon trine Mercury, it's not only positive, it's fast. This is one of those days when we must be aware of what's coming our way.

Because we don't expect anything, it will be all the more fun when it arrives, and it happens to be good fortune, and perhaps even the idea that financially, things are definitely on the up and up. Nobody says no to money; for these three zodiac signs, it's all about the yes.

Advertisement

We are about to experience unexpected fortune; ready or not, here it comes. We've got the transit of Moon trine Mercury to make it all real, so while we may want to pinch ourselves to see if it's true, Moon trine Mercury shows us that it's as real as we want it to be. Time to cash in, zodiac signs!

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs experience unexpected fortune on December 10, 2024:

1. Cancer

Berry Art | Canva Pro

The last thing you expect to happen to you on this day, December 10, is for your financial life to suddenly take a turn for the better, and yet, with Moon trine Mercury doing its magic, you might be in for a big wake-up call.

This is the day that things seem to shift for you financially, Cancer. Because you've come to accept what you have and appreciate what you've got for what it is, you aren't as hungry for money as you once were, and while you're still open to good fortune, your lack of neediness seems to work for you.

Advertisement

During Moon trine Mercury, it's all about the idea that you've let go of the need and how the universe works; it takes hold of that action and rewards you for it. So, don't be shocked if suddenly you run into some extraordinary good fortune on this day. It's possible!

2. Libra

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You've been doing pretty well so far, and while you're not opposed to making tons of money, you aren't expecting such a situation to arise, especially at this point in the year. You figure you'll ride the year out, and all will be well.

What you aren't aware of is how Moon trine Mercury will turn things around for you and present you with a golden opportunity that will blow your mind. And now, of all times? You didn't expect it, but something good is coming your way ... now.

The great thing about you, Libra, is that you know how to handle yourself under just about any condition, and what you're about to walk into is some serious good fortune, which is materialistic. Can you take it? Ummm ... yeah. You can take it and more because you are open to abundance, always.

Advertisement

3. Scorpio

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Suddenly, coming into money is not even a consideration in your life. You're quite happy with everything, so feeling needy or lacking isn't on your agenda.

What makes all of this part of the setup is that during Moon trine Mercury, your sense of ease and contentment creates the condition for more, more, more. You are content, and therefore, the universe wants to gift you for your patience. You feel good, and Moon trine Mercury enters your life to treat you more of that same good feeling.

Advertisement

The universe picks up on your need for security and delivers a phase of good fortune and opportunities to earn more than you are earning right now. What Moon trine Mercury promises you is opportunity and hope, and you stick with that. December 10 brings you good fortune and more where that comes from.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.