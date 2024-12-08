3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success The Week Of December 9 - 15, 2024

Success will kiss the lives of three Chinese zodiac signs this week, between December 9 - 15, 2024. They are Goat, Rabbit, and Rooster. But first, here are the general messages about success for everyone.

This week's I Ching hexagram of success is Wind over Fire (#37). It reminds us that open and respectful communication is the key to all success. Why? Because no two people are perfectly alike, no matter how similar you may be on the outside. Most people are quite different from each other even when they have the same goals and interests in life.

Those who succeed are the ones who know that communication can always illuminate what's being missed or misunderstood. So lean into this message and discover the world's beauty unfold for you. Whether you employ this in your workplace, your relationship with your customers in a business setting, or your romantic relationship (because success in the family has direct impacts elsewhere), you will see positive change as you close out the year.

Three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success between December 9 - 15, 2024:

1. Goat

Goat, you will have an excellent time with success and family wealth generation this week. Use this as a stepping stone to reach even higher stratospheres, and you will thank yourself later.

Those of you who work in construction, housekeeping, and other professions that require trade knowledge will be extremely successful this week, especially if you belong to a minority class based on your cultural background, race, or even gender identity. For others, this success will come to you when you deepen your knowledge in your areas of expertise. So, read more books, watch videos, and even attend workshops, bringing fresh opportunities to your doorstep!

If you have felt financially blocked, you may need to examine your beliefs about money and abundance. You may inadvertently manifest less of what you desire if you believe you don't deserve anything good. So, work on conditioned beliefs and critical self-talk that may hold you back.

Your power color this week is slate gray, especially if you wear it in an outfit.

2. Rabbit

Rabbit, you will be successful this week when you block out what other people are doing and don't compare yourself or your life path to anyone else's. That will bring success to your doorstep most intriguingly and mysteriously while boosting your confidence.

Those of you who are in the teaching profession will benefit the most from this, but so will people who are paramedics and firefighters. Others, in general, will be successful when they trust their inner counsel and don't give in to peer pressure.

If you have experienced financial blockage, you may be allowing people-pleasing tendencies or peer pressure to have an undue influence on you. Remedying this will lead to obstacles being removed from your path.

Your power color this week is green, and you will also benefit from walking barefoot on grass.

3. Rooster

Rooster, you will be extremely successful this week, especially in career and personal finances. Now's the time to soar high, high, and high and keep moving swiftly like a meteor.

Those in the food and beverage industry will benefit the most from this energy and find success and wealth. Others, in general, will succeed when they eat good food and allow the positive force of life to flow through this.

If you have experienced blocks in the past, you may need to look hard at the people you surround yourself with. Insecurities will often breed insecurities, and vice versa. Journaling your thoughts on this can also bring you a lot of clarity.

Your power color this week is green. You can also hang green flags in your living space to welcome this energy of success into your life.

