3 Zodiac Signs Are Showered With Good Luck & Positive Vibes On December 2

Three zodiac signs will not only feel hopeful when Venus trines Uranus on December 2, 2024, but also feel as though we are awash in positive vibes — to the point where we might even start laughing out loud at the idea that we're this lucky.

December 2 brings on the good luck and positive vibes along with the idea that we literally can keep this abundance going as long as we wish, which inspires us to try.

There are three zodiac signs that are more than happy to open their hearts to this kind of immaculate energy. We see a good thing coming and we are all there for it. No backing out!

Three zodiac signs are showered with positive vibes on December 2, 2024

1. Cancer

Bring it on. The good vibes are here for you on this day, December 2, and boy oh boy are you ready for them. What you've got working for you on this day, Cancer, is the transit of Venus trine Uranus, which tells you in no uncertain terms that this is your happy day. Oh yeah.

Whatever is going on, you can probably see that you've just accomplished something big and now, you can finally relax into it, knowing you've worked hard to create such stellar results. And you certainly did put your all into it, Cancer. The payoff: R and R. It's on.

Oh how nice it is to know that you have nothing on your agenda — at the moment. Oh sure, there will be more to involve yourself with, but as Venus trine Uranus would have it, this day is all about relaxing into that success and just swimming in the good vibes of it all. This is your lucky day, Cancer.

2. Libra

The funny thing about you and your personality, Libra, is that while you're a super nice person, you aren't as nice to yourself. Sometimes your self-doubt ruins the party for you, but during Venus trine Uranus, you get a second chance and it works.

What's going on is that you feel like being nice to yourself, and that could mean making yourself a fabulous meal, or even buying yourself something disgustingly expensive ... just for the fun of it all. Venus trine Uranus ensures that you don't beat yourself up for it ... so ... go for it.

All in all, Venus trine Uranus brings you a rush of positive energy, and in truth, you'll feel as though you are surrounded by good vibes and happy energy. And who says "no" to such great luck? Not you, Libra. You're all about "yes" on this day. Smart move!

3. Scorpio

There are very few transits as positivity-packed as that of Venus trine Uranus, and in your case, Scorpio, the sway towards love and romance is the day's theme for you. Expect great things to happen in love on December 2, 2024.

And really, who could complain about such a thing? Not you, that's for sure. You are just about ready to admit to yourself that love is really what it's all about in your life at this point, and to be flooded with positive energy and good vibes can only mean one thing for you, during Venus trine Uranus: you're in love.

You're in love and it all looks very, very promising. Hoohah, what a nice thing to happen, especially around this time of the year. All of your previous doubts fly out the window; you feel calm, secure, and curious about what's to come, and the ways things look, you have every right to be excited, as it's all good, good, good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.