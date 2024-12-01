Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 2 — Venus Trines Uranus

Monday's horoscope for each zodiac sign brings insight into your astrology forecast for December 2, 2024. Today, Venus in Capricorn forms a wonderful trine with Uranus in Taurus.

You may encounter some unexpected, instant connections that take you by surprise and bring new people into your life that will be influential for a long time to come. Additionally, with Venus in Capricorn, there may be a comforting feeling when you meet these people, as if you are soulmates or friends from long ago.

Now let's see what Monday has in store for all of the astrological signs.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Do you have a business proposal that you’ve been sitting on? This is the prime time to book some appointments to pitch your idea. Consider reaching out to potential investors, partners, or clients who can help bring your vision to life.

The current planetary influences suggest that your ideas will be received with enthusiasm and open-mindedness.

You might find that people are more receptive to your pitch than ever before, seeing the value and potential in your offer.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sit with the stars today as you’re more interested in soaking up wisdom than focusing on your ambitions.

This is also an ideal moment to connect with mentors, teachers, or spiritual guides who can offer valuable perspectives and guidance. Their experience and knowledge can illuminate your path, helping you navigate any challenges you may face.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

People you may have known for only a short time might suddenly become more intimate and open with you today. Unexpectedly deep connections can form, leading to the sharing of personal secrets and vulnerabilities that you may not have revealed to anyone else before.

This shift can foster a sense of closeness and trust that transcends the usual boundaries of new relationships.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you feel like you’ve been yearning for some more spontaneity in your relationships recently, then this transit packs a lovely punch.

Whether planning a spontaneous outing, trying a new activity together, or simply allowing conversations to flow in new and uncharted directions, this transit encourages you to inject some much-needed adventure into your relationships. The moment's energy supports taking risks and stepping outside of your comfort zone.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your work schedule might be a little disrupted today, but for a good reason: your social life will likely take a few positive twists and turns.

Unexpected invitations, spontaneous gatherings, or surprise visits from friends can bring a delightful sense of excitement and joy. These social opportunities are too good to pass up, even if they mean rearranging your usual routine. Be open, not rigid.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is a good time to re-establish your relationship with dating apps, as you may feel much more optimistic than you previously did.

The current planetary energies infuse you with a renewed hope and excitement about romantic possibilities. If you've been feeling discouraged or disinterested in online dating, now is the perfect moment to give it another shot

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Throw a dinner party and gather your friends, as you’re likely to have some really interesting conversations, even if they’re a tad controversial, that can get your brain ticking. Invite a diverse group of friends who bring different perspectives and experiences to the table.

This mix of viewpoints can lead to lively debates and thought-provoking exchanges beyond small talk.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Reach out to your long-distance friends for a good ol’ catch-up, as they bring out different sides of you that others can’t. These friends often have a unique understanding of who you are, shaped by shared experiences or a deeper connection that spans time and distance.

Reconnecting with them can be refreshing and grounding, reminding you of aspects of yourself that may have been buried or overlooked in the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You may feel a boost of confidence when it comes to your self-worth today. This surge in self-assurance invites you to reflect on the attachments in your life and how they influence your sense of identity.

Whether it’s relationships, beliefs, or material possessions, everything around you can shape your perception of who you are and what you deserve.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Don’t be surprised if someone slides into your DMs before midday, as the cosmos lights up your dating arena.

The energies today are ripe for unexpected connections, and it’s possible that someone will reach out to you out of the blue, sparking intrigue and curiosity. Be ready for a little surprise in your little world, whether it’s a casual hello or a more direct approach.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

If you bump into an old face today, it could be a sign that there’s still some unfinished business or words that were never said between you.

The universe has a way of bringing people back into our lives when there are messages still waiting to be exchanged or unresolved emotions to address.

Whether it's a casual encounter or a more significant reunion, this moment may offer the opportunity to finally express what was left unspoken or gain closure on something lingering in the background.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

As dreamy as you can be, you also need friends who can help you to stay true to your vision.

These friends can act as anchors, reminding you of your goals, keeping you focused, and encouraging you to take practical steps toward manifesting your vision.

So, as you nurture your ‘inner dreamer,’ make sure to nurture friendships that can help you navigate the journey ahead.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.