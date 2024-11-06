What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About November 7, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Thursday's tarot horoscope brings helpful insight and advice for each zodiac sign. On November 7, 2024 we have the Moon in Capricorn encouraging us to focus on careers, our social network, and working well with authority figures.

The Moon will connect with Pluto, the planet of change, implying that some intense surprises may be in store for us on Thursday. What does this mean for each zodiac sign? Let's find out what Thursday has in store for each of us with a one-card tarot reading.

The tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on November 7, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Do you love to make or create beautiful things? You might not like to draw, but if you enjoy cooking or baking, today can be a day to put your culinary skills to use.

Spend a little more time focusing on color and expressing your artistic talents. From the clothing you wear that makes a bold statement to how you plate a meal, add some flair.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Take a deep breath, Taurus. Today's tarot card indicates a need to tune in and relax your mind. Emotional balance is an essential part of this day's success.

Call time out if you feel strong emotions that make you feel uneasy. Regroup. Do something that helps you to feel more in control.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

One of the most loving things you can do is release a person to their fate. Today, letting go of control can feel tough, but relief can come over you once you release the belief that you can manipulate the outcome.

It can be worrisome to think a friend may not do the right thing without your help. But, you could be pleasantly surprised by what you find.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

What's guiding your decision-making today? Are you following your heart or being led by logic instead? Today's warning from the tarot is to adopt a balance of both.

You want to remain aware of your feelings and consider the facts. Asking good questions and detaching can be your superpower, helping you navigate the complexities of the day.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Are you a good friend? You may show this side of your loving nature before the day ends.

Today, you may be a shoulder to lean on for a friend experiencing hopelessness. Use your listening skills. Offer a soft place to land emotionally. Knowing you're there to provide support can uplift the spirit.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

How do you respond to controlling behavior? Today, you may wonder if a person — parent or loved one — is trying to manipulate you to do what they want instead of letting you live your life guilt-free. What's a nice way to firmly set your boundaries? Be ready should the time come.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Who is your better half? Or do you prefer a partnership of equals? Today's Two of Cups brings a lovely, supportive and caring energy into your life in the form of a relationship partner.

If you're single, you may meet someone who gives you a sense of belonging. If you're currently in a relationship, you could see signs of growth where you and your partner are more like each other in all the right ways.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Telling the truth is not always easy. You may wonder if you'll hurt someone's feelings or cause them to feel uncomfortable.

Strive to be authentic regardless of how others may perceive your honesty. It's much more desirable to feel good about yourself than to people please and feel sad that you didn't.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

What standards do you want to set for yourself? At work or in your personal life? You may want to level up and aim higher than you have in the past.

How has life improved? Your personal growth and development could signal that old ways you felt were great paved the way to greater!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

How do you know when it's time to change? If you're experiencing a hefty dose of the blahs or are no longer interested in what you do, it may be time to reevaluate what excites you and makes you wonder about the world.

When was the last time you spent time in nature? Have you challenged yourself lately to try an old thing in a new way? Why not see what a little change could do?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

There's a saving that there is nothing to fear but fear itself, and if this is true, then it's time to face whatever you're worried will happen.

By facing a fear, you can start creating an action plan to prevent it from coming true. You can reclaim your power and control and act to match your desired outcome.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

It's tough to watch a person in authority misuse their power. What do you do when you see it happening?

If you observe the abuse of power in the work place, it may be time to bring it up to human resources. If you feel it's happening in politics, it could be time to reach out to your representatives and let your voice be heard.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.